Genomic Prediction Appoints Santiago Munné, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction, Inc., the frontrunner in advanced embryo screening, today announced the appointment of Santiago Munné, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. A globally recognized leader in reproductive genetics and preimplantation genetic testing, Dr. Munné brings more than three decades of scientific, clinical, and entrepreneurial leadership to Genomic Prediction as the company continues to advance the future of embryo health assessment.

Dr. Munné earned his Ph.D. in Human Genetics from the University of Pittsburgh and is widely regarded as a pioneer of preimplantation genetic testing. In 1993, he developed the first Preimplantation Genetic Test for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), followed by the first PGT-SR for chromosomal translocations and the first PGT-WGS approach capable of detecting de novo mutations. His work demonstrated that PGT-A reduces miscarriage rates and increases implantation rates per embryo transfer—findings that helped define modern IVF practice. Over the course of his career, Dr. Munné has authored more than 270 peer-reviewed scientific publications and received multiple SART and ASRM awards, including ASRM Star Awards for twelve consecutive years (2011–2022). In 2024, his team received the Robert G. Edwards Prize Paper Award for their work on automated intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Dr. Munné has also played a central role in translating scientific innovation into clinical impact. In 2001, he co-founded Reprogenetics, which became the first global commercial PGT laboratory, performing more than 100,000 procedures before its acquisition by Cooper Companies. He later co-founded Recombine, a genetic carrier screening company also acquired by Cooper Companies, where he subsequently served as Chief Scientific Officer of CooperGenomics. In 2017, he co-founded Overture Life, focused on automating IVF laboratory processes, which in 2023 published the first babies conceived using automated ICSI (ICSIA). He is also the co-founder and president of HoMu Health Ventures, an incubator for early-stage biomedical research in women's and reproductive health.

"Santiago Munné is one of the most influential scientists in reproductive genetics, and his work has shaped how the field understands embryo viability and genetic risk," said Kelly Ketterson, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Prediction. "His depth of expertise, scientific rigor, and proven ability to move breakthrough science into clinical reality make him uniquely suited to lead Genomic Prediction's scientific vision. We are honored to welcome him as Chief Scientific Officer."

In his role, Dr. Munné will lead Genomic Prediction's scientific strategy, oversee research and innovation initiatives, and guide the continued development of the company's proprietary LifeView® platform and Embryo Health Score™ (EHS), advancing the application of genomic insight to improve IVF outcomes and long-term health understanding.

About Genomic Prediction



Genomic Prediction, Inc. is the frontrunner in advanced embryo screening. Our proprietary LifeView® platform is state-of-the-art technology that assesses embryos for genetic health aimed at improved IVF outcomes. The LifeView Embryo Health Score™ (EHS) offers insight into the likelihood of developing conditions driven by multiple genes, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, certain cancers, and mental health conditions.

EHS results are derived from the same embryo sample used in the following PGT tests:

PGT-A: Identifies chromosome abnormalities in embryos

Identifies chromosome abnormalities in embryos PGT-A+: Pinpoints the origin (paternal, maternal, or embryonic) of chromosome abnormalities

Pinpoints the origin (paternal, maternal, or embryonic) of chromosome abnormalities PGT-M: Decreases the chances of passing on monogenic (single-gene) conditions

Decreases the chances of passing on monogenic (single-gene) conditions PGT-SR: Detects chromosome abnormalities and structural imbalances, distinguishing normal from balanced chromosomes

