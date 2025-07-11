Geneticure Inc. Granted New U.S. Patent for Genetic Test to Predict Response in Renal Denervation for Hypertension

The patent supports the Company’s broader mission to eliminate trial-and-error in treating hypertension (High Blood Pressure) with medications and medical devices.

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneticure Inc., a leader in precision medicine for cardiovascular disease, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,351,873, for a Genetic-Based Weighted Algorithm Model for Predicting Response to Renal Denervation. This groundbreaking patent protects Geneticure’s proprietary method of using a patient’s genetic profile to predict their likelihood of benefiting from renal denervation — a minimally invasive procedure used to treat hypertension.

“Renal denervation has demonstrated the ability to reduce blood pressure in certain patients, with other’s experiencing no change or an increase in blood pressure post-denervation.” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Geneticure. “Prior to Geneticure’s research, a reliable method of predicting the response had not yet emerged and regardless of the denervation method, the changes in blood pressure have been variable across patient populations. Our technology has proven to identify the individuals most likely to respond, enabling more targeted use of this emerging therapy with increased prospects for adoption and payer coverage.”

The patented method leverages specific genetic markers combined with a proprietary weighted algorithm to determine responsiveness to renal denervation, enabling physicians to make informed treatment decisions beyond traditional risk-factor assessments.

This newly issued patent expands Geneticure’s growing intellectual property portfolio in the field of pharmacogenomics and device response prediction, further positioning the company at the forefront of personalized hypertension management.

About Geneticure

Geneticure Inc. is an Integrated Computational Genomic medicine company focused on eliminating the trial-and-error approach to treating chronic diseases. By integrating a patient's genetic information with physiologic insights, Geneticure provides physicians with actionable tools to optimize therapy selection and improve outcomes. The company’s flagship offerings include genetic tests that predict response to common hypertension medications and now, response to renal denervation.

