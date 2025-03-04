Geneoscopy’s Dr. Erica Barnell to Speak at ACG’s ‘Leading With Guts’ Course on Expanding Career Opportunities in Gastroenterology

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced its Chief Medical & Science Officer, Erica Barnell, MD, PhD, will present at the American College of Gastroenterology’s (ACG) inaugural, ‘Leading with Guts: Women Shaping the Future of Gastroenterology,’ on Friday, March 14, 2025, in New Orleans. The one-day course is in conjunction with the ACG/LGS Regional Postgraduate Course.





Dr. Barnell’s lecture, “Consider Opportunities for Administrative Roles Inside and Outside Gastroenterology,” will be part of Session 4: Embracing Opportunities from 3:40 to 4:40 p.m. CST. She will draw upon personal experiences to explore how careers beyond the clinic can provide new avenues for professional growth. Options such as laboratory benchwork, clinical trial design and execution, or regulatory engagement provide paths that mitigate challenges gastroenterologists face in practice, especially in a changing healthcare environment.

“I am honored to speak at Leading with Guts and help advance the role of women in the field of gastrointestinal health,” Dr. Barnell said. “Balancing life, family, and career can be challenging, but it is also deeply rewarding. As a scientist, entrepreneur, wife, and mother, I look forward to sharing my journey so that others can find inspiration and forge their own paths to personal and professional fulfillment.”

ACG’s Leading with Guts is designed to empower women in the gastrointestinal field with career and life strategies to help guide professional growth and increase leadership opportunities. Attendees will learn, interact, and network with industry thought leaders, including Dr. Barnell; course directors Dr. Kara M. De Felice, MD, FACG, and Dr. Aasma Shaukat, MD, MPH, FACG; and a distinguished panel of nationally recognized gastroenterologists and researchers.

Geneoscopy, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other areas of gastrointestinal health. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

