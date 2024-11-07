Geneoscopy’s Dr. Erica Barnell to Present at Women @ Work Summit and American Gastroenterological Association Workshop

Presentations to inspire the next generation of woman scientists and highlight recent advancements in colorectal cancer screening

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, announced that Erica Barnell, MD, PhD, Geneoscopy’s Chief Medical & Science Officer, will present two important topics in November, showcasing her work as a woman leader in the sciences, as well as an update on advancements in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening and early detection.





2nd Annual Women @ Work Summit at Washington University at St. Louis

Topic: Influencing Across Generations

Date & Time: Nov. 8, 2024, from 3:13-4:35 p.m. CT

Location: Emerson Auditorium

About: The panel discussion, hosted by the McKelvey Women & Engineering Center and the Olin Undergraduate Programs Office, will help prepare students for the workforce and unpack how spheres of influence affect women in a particular way. Dr. Barnell will focus on her experience as a woman leader in the sciences and co-founder of a successful biotech company.

American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Workshop

Topic: Optimizing Colorectal Cancer Screening

Date & Time: Nov. 16, 2024, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Location: AGA Headquarters, Bethesda, MD

About: In this discussion, Dr. Barnell joins Dr. David A. Lieberman, Oregon Health and Science University; Dr. Chyke Doubeni, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; and Dr. Dominique E. Howard, Capital Digestive Care, to discuss the current landscape of CRC screening, the state of screening adherence, lessons learned from real-world screening models, and how to develop a clinical pathway for CRC screening.

“These events offer an incredible platform to highlight the impact of leadership as a female physician and scientist, emphasizing the essential role of innovative screening methods in healthcare,” Dr. Barnell said. “At the leadership summit, I look forward to sharing my journey in biotech, where diverse voices and perspectives have been instrumental in building Geneoscopy. At the AGA Workshop, I will have the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed colleagues to explore advancements in colorectal cancer screening, providing a unique opportunity to strengthen clinical pathways that can drive early detection and save lives.”

More than 44 million Americans at average risk for CRC remain unscreened despite screening’s vital role in early detection and prevention. Access to reliable options for screening enhances the ability to detect disease early and provides valuable information to guide personalized treatment options. Geneoscopy’s FDA-approved noninvasive CRC screening test, ColoSense™, is the first to use an RNA-based assay, offering a dynamic view of disease activity.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense™ test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other GI disease areas. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

