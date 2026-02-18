SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Genelux Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming conferences.

  • Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference: Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a presentation on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation can be found on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.genelux.com/news-events/events-presentations. Following the completion of the events, an archived replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which Genelux has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec.

Investor Contact

Austin Murtagh
Precision AQ
austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Ashley Murphy
Precision AQ
ashley.murphy@precisionaq.com

Source: Genelux Corporation


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner