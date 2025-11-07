GeneDx to Showcase Advancements in Gene-Disease Discovery, Long-Read Sequencing and More at National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) 2025 Annual Meeting

Powered by GeneDx Infinity™ with unparalleled scale and diversity, GeneDx fuels breakthrough scientific research and delivers the most precise rare disease diagnosis for patients and families

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced it will unveil research findings during four key sessions at the 2025 National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) Annual Meeting.

“GeneDx is at the forefront of genomic discovery, accelerating gene-disease insights, advancing long-read sequencing, and improving access so more families can reach answers sooner,” said Britt Johnson, PhD, FACMG, SVP of Medical Affairs at GeneDx. “Powered by the scale and diversity of GeneDx Infinity™ and the deep expertise of our team, we are pioneering innovations that elevate diagnostic accuracy, deepen scientific understanding, and bring the full potential of precision medicine to patients and families around the world.”

At NSGC, GeneDx will showcase innovation and clinical breakthroughs powered by GeneDx Infinity™, the largest rare disease dataset. The company will highlight Infinity’s role in identifying novel gene-disease discoveries, which enable GeneDx to offer clear answers for clinicians and earlier, more accurate diagnoses for patients and families. Additionally, GeneDx is showcasing how data generated from genomic testing drives progress and impact across the healthcare ecosystem, from patients and advocacy groups to clinical laboratories to biopharma companies and beyond. GeneDx will also highlight data supporting the potential of long read sequencing and work being done on reimbursement and access.

GeneDx’s presence at NSGC underscores the company’s commitment to advancing precision medicine through innovation, scale and real-world evidence, while empowering genetic counselors with tools and insights that transform patient care. With 1000+ scientific publications and counting, GeneDx is generating crucial data that demonstrate that exome and genome testing is the standard of care. The GeneDx team is exhibiting at booth #600, educating genetic counselors about the leading GeneDx ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests, as well as the scientific presentations listed below.

Shaping equitable access and reimbursement

Let’s make a deal: Working together to navigate coverage, billing and coding whammies – Friday, November 7, 2-3:15pm, Ballroom 6ABC

Sarah Soto, MC, CGC, Head of Payor Evidence Strategy at GeneDx, will join industry payer and clinical policy experts to discuss the evolving reimbursement landscape for genetic testing and opportunities for genetic counselors to help shape more equitable access. This session will provide practical policy insight for the genetic counselor community.

Scaling trusted clinical interpretation with systematic gene-disease curation

The clinical impact of a framework for validating gene-disease associations in a high-throughput clinical laboratory – Saturday, November 8, 2-3:00pm, Genomic Session, Location 608-610

Maria Guillen Sacoto, MD, FACMG, Scientific Director, Research and Innovation, will share new results from the company’s gene-disease association curation framework, which applies ClinGen guidelines and real-world data to deliver high-throughput, real-time validation. To date, GeneDx has curated more than 9,000 gene-disease associations, enabling more confident interpretation and supporting earlier, more accurate diagnoses for families impacted by rare disease.

Advancing clinical impact with long read sequencing

Evaluating the performance of HiFi long-read sequencing in real-world clinical samples – Saturday, November 8, 2-3:00pm, Genomic Session, Location 608-610

Flavia Facio, MS, CGC, Medical Affairs Director, Platform Technologies, will present new data demonstrating the performance of high-fidelity long read genome sequencing in clinical practice. In a real-world cohort, long read sequencing identified nearly all technically challenging variants without requiring complementary assays, and enabled phasing in singleton samples. The findings reinforce the potential of long read technology to improve speed and accuracy of genetic diagnosis, particularly for individuals with rare disease.

The ripple effect of genomic data

The Ripple Effect of Genomics Data: Driving Positive Impact with Purpose – Sunday, November 9, 12:30-1:45pm, Location 611-614

During GeneDx’s session, available for 1.25 continuing education contact hours, leaders from GeneDx, patient advocacy, HEOR and industry partners will share real-world examples of how large-scale genomic data accelerates variant interpretation, supports drug development, informs health economic research and expands access to timely diagnosis.

