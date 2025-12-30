GeneDx to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12-15 in San Francisco, CA. Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

Live and archived webcasts will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, with a mission to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Investor Relations:

investors@GeneDx.com



Media:

press@GeneDx.com