GeneDx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Issues Guidance for Full Year 2025

Grew fourth quarter 2024 revenues1 to $95.3 million

Expanded fourth quarter 2024 adjusted gross margins1,2 to 70%

Generated fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income2 of $16.8 million

FY 2025 revenue guidance of $350M to $360M, exome/genome volume and revenue growth of at least 30%

“The fourth quarter capped an outstanding year for GeneDx, as we work to end the diagnostic odyssey with earlier intervention using our industry-leading exome and genome testing for an ever-growing number of families. Importantly, diagnosing disease earlier with our cost-effective technology means GeneDx can help save the healthcare system valuable dollars,” said Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “Looking ahead, we’ll introduce our testing to a larger population of patients, as we expand in the outpatient pediatric setting, the NICU, adult conditions, and eventually realize the promise of newborn screening. As we move into 2025 we have the financial strength, scale, and an incredibly talented team in place to fundamentally improve how we diagnose any genetic disease as early as possible so people can live longer, healthier lives.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results (Unaudited)1,2

Revenues

Fourth quarter 2024:

Revenues 1 grew to $95.3 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year and 24% sequentially. Total company GAAP revenues were $95.6 million.

grew to $95.3 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year and 24% sequentially. Exome and genome test revenue grew to $78.8 million, an increase of 101% year-over-year and 31% sequentially.

Full year 2024:

Revenues 1 grew to $302.3 million, an increase of 56% year-over-year. Total GAAP company revenues were $305.5 million.

grew to $302.3 million, an increase of 56% year-over-year. Exome and genome test revenue grew to $233.5 million, an increase of 88% year-over-year.

Exome and genome volume

Fourth quarter 2024:

Exome and genome test results volume grew to 20,676, an increase of 32% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

Exome and genome represented 38% of all test results, up from 27% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from 33% in the third quarter of 2024.

Full year 2024:

Exome and genome test results volume grew to 74,547, an increase of 51% year-over-year.

Exome and genome represented 33% of all test results, up from 22% for the full year 2023.

Gross margin

Fourth quarter 2024:

Adjusted gross margin 1 expanded to 70%, up from 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from 64% in the third quarter of 2024. Total company GAAP gross margin was 69%.

expanded to 70%, up from 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and up from 64% in the third quarter of 2024. Exome and genome adjusted gross margin operated in excess of 70%.

Full year 2024:

Adjusted gross margin 1 expanded to 65%, up from 45% for full year 2023. Total company gross margin was 64%.

expanded to 65%, up from 45% for full year 2023. Exome and genome adjusted gross margin operated in excess of 70%.

Operating expenses

Fourth quarter 2024:

Adjusted total operating expenses were $49.0 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. Total GAAP operating expenses were $56.6 million.



Full year 2024:

Adjusted total operating expenses were $185.9 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Total GAAP operating expenses were $214.2 million.



Net income (loss)

Fourth quarter 2024:

Adjusted net income of $16.8 million. GAAP net income was $5.4 million.



Full year 2024:

Adjusted net income of $6.7 million. GAAP net loss was $52.3 million.



Full year and fourth quarter 2024 revenues, gross margin and net income, all on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, includes $6.8 million of discrete benefit in connection with a multi-year appeal recovery from a single third-party payor. The fourth quarter benefit is composed of $5.8 million to exome genome revenues and $1.0 million to other test lines.

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $142.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash flow for the fourth quarter 2024 included: $12.4 million in cash generated from ordinary operations, including $6.8 million in discrete receipts in connection with a multi-year appeal recovery from a single payor; and $31.9 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 406,726 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering, offset by; $19.6 million in scheduled payments to service previously recorded settlement liabilities of Legacy Sema4.



1 Revenue and adjusted gross margin results from continuing operations, which excludes any revenue from the exited Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business. 2 Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance

Management expects GeneDx to deliver full year 2025:

Revenues between $350 and $360 million and growth in exome/genome volume and revenue of at least 30%;

Adjusted gross margins between 65%-67%; and

Profitability with adjusted net income each quarter and for full year 2025.

Business Highlights

Driving sustainable growth and market leadership

Advancing the field to accelerate market expansion

Advanced the understanding of gene-disease relationships

In November 2024 , presented data at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting rWGS in the NICU leads to changes in clinical care: In collaboration with SeqFirst, patient cases were analyzed when a diagnosis was found with rWGS to understand how decisions were made with genomic sequencing and what is missed in its absence when only using conventional care protocols. Racial disparities in an accurate genetic diagnosis is not due to diagnostic yields: In one of the largest studies to look at ancestral backgrounds and genetic diagnosis Data validation for long read sequencing: With growing interest in the field to explore the clinical utility of long read sequencing, validation data was presented assessing the sensitivity of PacBio’s HiFi long read sequencing to detect cases with a confirmed answer on short read WGS. Initial data confirmed that long read sequencing can identify variants not detected using short read sequencing. Genetic variants linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): Working alongside the Autism Sequencing Consortium, research identified 230 new genes associated with ASD. This molecular evidence underscores the effectiveness and accuracy of genetic diagnostics compared to current methods, which rely on parents’ or caregivers’ accounts of their child’s development or professional observations of behavior.

, In September 2024 , collaborated with researchers from Wellcome Sanger Institute to release data from the largest and most diverse study to date, with data from more than 30,000 patients, on how recessive genetic changes contribute to developmental disorders in children. The findings from the study were published in Nature Genetics

, collaborated with researchers from Wellcome Sanger Institute to release data from the largest and most diverse study to date, with data from more than 30,000 patients, on how recessive genetic changes contribute to developmental disorders in children. The findings from the study were In March 2024, presented data at the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG)

Leading in genomic newborn screening (gNBS)

In October 2024 , findings from the GUARDIAN study JAMA The study revealed a 3.2% true positive rate, and 92% of true positives would not have been detected with today’s standard newborn screening.

, In October 2024 , data was presented at the International Conference on Newborn Sequencing (ICoNS) A retrospective analysis of GeneDx data showed that more than 20% of individuals could have identified their genetic disease, on average, 7 to 11 years sooner had they received genome sequencing at birth.

,

GeneDx will host a conference call today, February 18, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2025 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our adjusted gross margin profile in 2025 and our use of net cash in 2025. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (vi) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 23, 2024 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume and revenue in the table below include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business with the data and information business of Legacy Sema4.

Volume & Revenue

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 YTD 2023 YTD Volumes Whole exome, whole genome 20,676 19,262 18,017 16,592 15,663 74,547 49,439 Hereditary cancer 3,486 4,672 5,482 6,868 8,240 20,508 31,058 Other panels 30,115 35,095 34,204 31,763 33,692 131,177 142,437 Total 54,277 59,029 57,703 55,223 57,595 226,232 222,934 Revenue ($ millions) Whole exome, whole genome $ 78.8 $ 60.0 $ 50.7 $ 44.0 $ 39.2 $ 233.5 $ 124.3 Hereditary cancer 2.8 3.3 3.8 5.5 5.5 15.4 18.1 Other panels 12.3 13.8 13.3 10.7 11.2 50.1 45.1 Data information 1.4 (0.5 ) 1.1 1.3 2.2 3.3 6.9 Total $ 95.3 $ 76.6 $ 68.9 $ 61.5 $ 58.1 $ 302.3 $ 194.4

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Three months ended December 31, 2023 GeneDx Other1 Total GeneDx Other1 Total Revenue $ 95,286 $ 354 $ 95,640 $ 58,107 $ (689 ) $ 57,418 Adjusted cost of services 28,384 — 28,384 25,626 — 25,626 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 66,902 $ 354 $ 67,256 $ 32,481 $ (689 ) $ 31,792 Adjusted gross margin % 70.2 % 70.3 % 55.9 % 55.4 % Year ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2023 GeneDx Other1 Total GeneDx Other1 Total Revenue $ 302,293 $ 3,157 $ 305,450 $ 194,376 $ 8,190 $ 202,566 Adjusted cost of services 106,376 145 106,521 106,983 2,305 109,288 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 195,917 $ 3,012 $ 198,929 $ 87,393 $ 5,885 $ 93,278 Adjusted gross margin % 64.8 % 65.1 % 45.0 % 46.0 %

Three months ended September 30, 2024 GeneDx Other1 Total Revenue $ 76,622 $ 252 $ 76,874 Adjusted cost of services 27,370 — 27,370 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 49,252 $ 252 $ 49,504 Adjusted gross margin % 64.3 % 64.4 %

1 Other represents revenue and costs associated with the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 94,196 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 94,196 Other revenue 1,444 — — — — — 1,444 Total revenue 95,640 — — — — — 95,640 Cost of services 29,435 (928 ) (123 ) — — — 28,384 Gross profit 66,205 928 123 — — — 67,256 Gross margin 69.2 % 70.3 % Research and development 11,588 (294 ) (495 ) (13 ) — — 10,786 Selling and marketing 17,676 (1,225 ) (347 ) (30 ) — — 16,074 General and administrative 27,350 (3,111 ) (1,880 ) (249 ) — — 22,110 Other, net 785 — — — — — 785 Profit from operations 8,806 5,558 2,845 292 — — 17,501 Interest income (expense), net (698 ) — — — — — (698 ) Other income (expense), net (2,694 ) — — — 1,980 666 (48 ) Income tax benefit 24 — — — — — 24 Net income $ 5,438 $ 5,558 $ 2,845 $ 292 $ 1,980 $ 666 $ 16,779

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 55,214 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 55,214 Other revenue 2,204 — — — — — 2,204 Total revenue 57,418 — — — — — 57,418 Cost of services 26,664 (915 ) (123 ) — — — 25,626 Gross profit 30,754 915 123 — — — 31,792 Gross margin 53.6 % 55.4 % Research and development 12,248 (919 ) 2,320 (1,300 ) — — 12,349 Selling and marketing 15,559 (1,225 ) 1,071 (488 ) — — 14,917 General and administrative 26,626 (3,035 ) (2,356 ) (196 ) — — 21,039 Other, net 1,964 — — — — (1,277 ) 687 Loss from operations (25,643 ) 6,094 (912 ) 1,984 — 1,277 (17,200 ) Interest income (expense), net (978 ) — — — — — (978 ) Other income (expense), net 437 — — — (485 ) 48 — Income tax benefit 411 — — — — — 411 Net loss $ (25,773 ) $ 6,094 $ (912 ) $ 1,984 $ (485 ) $ 1,325 $ (17,767 )

For the year ended December 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 302,157 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 302,157 Other revenue 3,293 — — — — — 3,293 Total revenue 305,450 — — — — — 305,450 Cost of services 111,053 (4,047 ) (431 ) (54 ) — — 106,521 Gross profit 194,397 4,047 431 54 — — 198,929 Gross margin 63.6 % 65.1 % Research and development 45,722 (923 ) (1,192 ) (151 ) — — 43,456 Selling and marketing 67,371 (4,900 ) (1,089 ) (548 ) — — 60,834 General and administrative 101,110 (12,083 ) (6,426 ) (999 ) — — 81,602 Other, net 3,407 — — — — — 3,407 Profit (loss) from operations (23,213 ) 21,953 9,138 1,752 — — 9,630 Interest income (expense), net (3,032 ) — — — — — (3,032 ) Other income (expense), net (26,384 ) — — — 13,370 12,789 (225 ) Income tax benefit 343 — — — — — 343 Net (loss) income $ (52,286 ) $ 21,953 $ 9,138 $ 1,752 $ 13,370 $ 12,789 $ 6,716

For the year ended December 31, 2023 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 195,654 $ — $ — $ — $ — — $ 195,654 Other revenue 6,912 — — — — — 6,912 Total revenue 202,566 — — — — — 202,566 Cost of services 112,560 (4,350 ) 1,217 (139 ) — — 109,288 Gross profit 90,006 4,350 (1,217 ) 139 — — 93,278 Gross margin 44.4 % 46.0 % Research and development 58,266 (6,710 ) 2,585 (3,176 ) — — 50,965 Selling and marketing 60,956 (4,902 ) 1,266 (1,371 ) — — 55,949 General and administrative 133,755 (17,772 ) (4,742 ) (1,846 ) — — 109,395 Impairment loss 10,402 — — — — (10,402 ) — Other, net 7,223 — — — — (1,957 ) 5,266 Loss from operations (180,596 ) 33,734 (326 ) 6,532 — 12,359 (128,297 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,114 — — — — — 1,114 Other income (expense), net 2,789 — — — (1,170 ) (1,619 ) — Income tax benefit 926 — — — — — 926 Net loss $ (175,767 ) $ 33,734 $ (326 ) $ 6,532 $ (1,170 ) $ 10,740 $ (126,257 )

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 Reported Depreciation

and

amortization Stock-based

compensation

expense Restructuring

costs Change in FV

of financial

liabilities Other Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 77,418 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 77,418 Other revenue (544 ) — — — — — (544 ) Total revenue 76,874 — — — — — 76,874 Cost of services 29,045 (1,495 ) (174 ) (6 ) 27,370 Gross profit 47,829 1,495 174 6 — — 49,504 Gross margin 62.2 % 64.4 % Research and development 11,665 (222 ) (537 ) — — — 10,906 Selling and marketing 17,025 (1,225 ) (394 ) (55 ) — — 15,351 General and administrative 26,145 (2,987 ) (2,531 ) (308 ) — — 20,319 Other, net 774 — — — — — 774 Profit (loss) from operations (7,780 ) 5,929 3,636 369 — — 2,154 Interest income (expense), net (843 ) — — — — — (843 ) Other income (expense), net 264 — — — 880 (1,327 ) (183 ) Income tax benefit 47 — — — — — 47 Net (loss) income $ (8,312 ) $ 5,929 $ 3,636 $ 369 $ 880 $ (1,327 ) $ 1,175

