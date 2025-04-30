GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Reported first quarter 2025 revenues of $87.1 million with 62% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue

Generated first quarter 2025 adjusted net income1 of $7.7 million

Announced plans to acquire Fabric Genomics

Raised guidance to deliver between $360 and $375 million in revenue and reaffirmed outlook to deliver exome/genome volume and revenue growth of at least 30% in FY 2025

GeneDx to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point where integrating genomic insights into standard care is becoming essential – both for better clinical outcomes and for saving the healthcare system valuable dollars,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “The first quarter exceeded our expectations across all measures, headlined by 62% revenue growth in exome/genome and our third consecutive quarter of profitability, demonstrating the leverage in our business model to drive sustained, profitable growth. We are well positioned to transform genomic testing globally, driving improved outcomes on an even larger scale.”

“Our business continued to exceed expectations, with volume growth accelerating throughout the quarter,” said Kevin Feeley, CFO of GeneDx. “Looking forward, the combination of continued core momentum, the rolling expansion of new indications in the outpatient setting, and the recent launch of a new ultraRapid genome product are expected to drive incremental volume growth opportunities throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1

Revenues

Revenues grew to $87.1 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year

Exome and genome test revenue grew to $71.4 million, an increase of 62% year-over-year

Exome and genome volume

Exome and genome test results volume grew to 20,562, an increase of 24% year-over-year

Exome and genome represented 40% of all test results, up from 30% in the first quarter of 2024

Gross margin

Adjusted gross margin was 69%, compared to 61% in the first quarter of 2024 Total GAAP gross margin was 67%.



Operating expenses

Adjusted total operating expenses were $52.3 million, or 60% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 74% in the first quarter of 2024 Total GAAP operating expenses were $63.0 million.



Net Income

Adjusted net income was $7.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 GAAP net loss was $6.5 million.



Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $160.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

Cash flow for the first quarter 2025 included: $4.1 million in cash generated from ordinary operations; and $13.9 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 150,000 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering.



(1) Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance

GeneDx has updated its full year 2025 guidance. Management expects GeneDx to deliver:

Revenues between $360 to $375 million for full year 2025, inclusive of $3 to $5 million in post-close revenue contribution from the planned acquisition of Fabric Genomics, assuming a second quarter 2025 close (previous guidance was revenues between $350 to $360 million);

Growth in exome/genome volume and revenue of at least 30% (unchanged);

Adjusted gross margins between 66%-68% (previous guidance was between 65%-67%); and

Profitability with adjusted net income each quarter and for full year 2025 (unchanged).

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Driving sustainable growth and market leadership

Advancing the field to accelerate market expansion

Published data from the Seqfirst-neo study Seqfirst-neo is the first study to use exclusion, rather than inclusion, criteria for which infants should receive genomic testing in the NICU, setting a new standard of care by enabling neonatologists to more easily identify patients to receive testing, and expanding access to patients who previously would not have been offered testing. 42% of diagnosed infants would have been missed using conventional NICU protocols (69% of whom were non-white), highlighting the limitations of current diagnostic approaches and the correlated inequity of care.

Showcased key research and innovation at the 2025 American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) Annual Meeting The relative impact of RNAseq across a large cohort of clinically diverse patients receiving exome-based testing for rare diseases was low, and for most patients the key factors in clinically impactful VUS resolution are providing detailed and accurate clinical information, trio-based testing, and selecting a laboratory with an extensive clinical and genomic database. Parental needs during whole genome sequencing (WGS) are multifaceted and interconnected, with parents’ informational, emotional, and logistical needs all suggesting the importance of ongoing, empathetic engagement with healthcare providers. Parental feedback also highlighted the need for peer support from families with either similar genetic or clinical diagnoses or those similarly navigating the WGS process, emphasizing the role of patient advocacy in the diagnostic and treatment journey for children with developmental disorders. The results of the first 10,000 participants enrolled in the GUARDIAN study demonstrate the feasibility of screening for a targeted set of genes in a diverse newborn population with genomic newborn screening (gNBS). 74.0% of parents consented for their newborn to participate, highlighting the wide acceptance of more advanced and modernized newborn screening with gNBS.

Announced Multiscore Through the combination of GeneDx’s industry leading proprietary dataset, publicly available data, and the power of AI, Multiscore enables faster, more accurate identification of genetic conditions, providing a scalable solution for clinical interpretation embedded directly within GeneDx’s platform, and reducing the time required for manual review by analysts, ultimately shortening the overall turnaround time for delivering results.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2025 reported revenue and volume guidance, adjusted gross margin and our adjusted net income in 2025. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (v) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 Volumes Whole exome, whole genome 20,562 20,676 19,262 18,017 16,592 Hereditary cancer 2,725 3,486 4,672 5,482 6,868 Other panels 28,228 30,115 35,095 34,204 31,763 Total 51,515 54,277 59,029 57,703 55,223 Revenue ($ millions) Whole exome, whole genome $ 71.4 $ 78.8 $ 60.0 $ 50.7 $ 44.0 Hereditary cancer 2.2 2.8 3.3 3.8 5.5 Other panels 12.1 12.3 13.8 13.3 10.7 Data information 1.4 1.4 (0.5 ) 1.1 1.3 Total $ 87.1 $ 95.3 $ 76.6 $ 68.9 $ 61.5

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 GeneDx Other1 Total GeneDx Other1 Total Revenue $87,115 $— $87,115 $95,286 $354 $95,640 Adjusted cost of services 27,396 — 27,396 28,384 — 28,384 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $59,719 $— $59,719 $66,902 $354 $67,256 Adjusted gross margin % 68.6% 68.6% 70.2% 70.3%

Three months ended March 31, 2024 GeneDx Other1 Total Revenue $61,461 $961 $62,422 Adjusted cost of services 24,099 — 24,099 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $37,362 $961 $38,323 Adjusted gross margin % 60.8% 61.4% (1) Other represents revenue and costs in 2024 associated with the shut down Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of warrants Other1 Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 85,759 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 85,759 Other revenue 1,356 — — — — — 1,356 Total revenue 87,115 — — — — — 87,115 Cost of services 28,639 (1,075 ) (168 ) — — — 27,396 Gross profit 58,476 1,075 168 — — — 59,719 Gross margin 67.1 % 68.6 % Research and development 12,577 (372 ) (419 ) (28 ) — — 11,758 Selling and marketing 18,316 (1,225 ) (546 ) (16 ) — — 16,529 General and administrative 32,134 (3,006 ) (2,850 ) (514 ) — (1,784 ) 23,980 (Loss) profit from operations (4,551 ) 5,678 3,983 558 — 1,784 7,452 Interest expense, net (640 ) — — — — 640 — Other (expense) income, net (891 ) — — — 1,100 30 239 Income tax expense (447 ) — — — — 447 — Net (loss) income $ (6,529 ) $ 5,678 $ 3,983 $ 558 $ 1,100 $ 2,901 $ 7,691

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of warrants Other1 Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 61,104 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 61,104 Other revenue 1,318 — — — — — 1,318 Total revenue 62,422 — — — — — 62,422 Cost of services 25,011 (816 ) (48 ) (48 ) — — 24,099 Gross profit 37,411 816 48 48 — — 38,323 Gross margin 59.9 % 61.4 % Research and development 11,567 (196 ) 187 (103 ) — — 11,455 Selling and marketing 16,085 (1,225 ) 20 (400 ) — — 14,480 General and administrative 23,419 (3,011 ) 292 (292 ) — — 20,408 Loss from operations (13,660 ) 5,248 (451 ) 843 — — (8,020 ) Interest expense, net (597 ) — — — — 597 — Other (expense) income, net (6,064 ) — — — 6,101 — 37 Income tax benefit 82 — — — — (82 ) — Net loss $ (20,239 ) $ 5,248 $ (451 ) $ 843 $ 6,101 $ 515 $ (7,983 )

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring costs Change in FV of warrants Other1 Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 94,196 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 94,196 Other revenue 1,444 — — — — — 1,444 Total revenue 95,640 — — — — — 95,640 Cost of services 29,435 (928 ) (123 ) — — — 28,384 Gross profit 66,205 928 123 — — — 67,256 Gross margin 69.2 % 70.3 % Research and development 11,588 (294 ) (495 ) (13 ) — — 10,786 Selling and marketing 17,676 (1,225 ) (347 ) (30 ) — — 16,074 General and administrative 27,350 (3,111 ) (1,880 ) (249 ) — — 22,110 Other, net 785 — — — — — 785 Profit from operations 8,806 5,558 2,845 292 — — 17,501 Interest expense, net (698 ) — — — — 698 — Other (expense) income, net (2,694 ) — — — 1,980 666 (48 ) Income tax benefit 24 — — — — (24 ) — Net income $ 5,438 $ 5,558 $ 2,845 $ 292 $ 1,980 $ 1,340 $ 17,453 (1) Other represents interest expense, net, income tax (expense) benefit for all periods presented. Other for the three months ended March 31, 2025, includes transaction costs related to the planned acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Other for the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes legal costs related to a legal settlement.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,704 $ 85,212 Marketable securities 59,456 55,973 Accounts receivable 45,983 37,426 Inventory, net 12,662 10,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,011 8,707 Total current assets 225,816 197,968 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,883 25,613 Property and equipment, net 36,383 32,893 Intangible assets, net 155,094 158,600 Other assets1 4,254 4,306 Total assets $ 446,430 $ 419,380 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 41,862 $ 30,044 Short-term lease liabilities 3,124 3,336 Other current liabilities 24,555 21,437 Total current liabilities 69,541 54,817 Long-term debt, net of current portion 51,794 51,913 Long-term lease liabilities 59,918 60,919 Other liabilities 6,619 5,519 Deferred taxes 1,153 965 Total liabilities 189,025 174,133 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,615,501 1,596,889 Accumulated deficit (1,359,003 ) (1,352,474 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 905 830 Total stockholders’ equity 257,405 245,247 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 446,430 $ 419,380 (1) Other assets includes $990 thousand of restricted cash as of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $ 85,759 $ 61,104 Other revenue 1,356 1,318 Total revenue 87,115 62,422 Cost of services 28,639 25,011 Gross profit 58,476 37,411 Research and development 12,577 11,567 Selling and marketing 18,316 16,085 General and administrative 32,134 23,419 Loss from operations (4,551 ) (13,660 ) Non-operating income (expenses), net Change in fair value of warrants (1,100 ) (6,101 ) Interest expense, net (640 ) (597 ) Other income, net 209 37 Total non-operating expenses, net (1,531 ) (6,661 ) Loss before income taxes $ (6,082 ) $ (20,321 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (447 ) 82 Net loss $ (6,529 ) $ (20,239 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 28,147,948 26,062,170 Basic and diluted loss per share, Class A common stock $ (0.23 ) $ (0.78 )

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss $ (6,529 ) $ (20,239 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,678 5,248 Stock-based compensation expense 3,983 (451 ) Change in fair value of warrants 1,100 6,101 Deferred tax expense 447 (82 ) Change in third party payor reserves 1,395 (193 ) Other 757 886 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,557 ) 4,220 Inventory (2,032 ) (2,877 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,824 (4,733 ) Other assets and liabilities 3,116 (4,293 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,182 (16,413 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,129 ) (443 ) Purchases of marketable securities (17,209 ) (5,167 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 598 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 13,930 5,855 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,408 ) 843 Financing activities Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs 13,894 — Exercise of stock options 735 24 Long-term debt principal payments (300 ) — Finance lease payoff and principal payments (611 ) (462 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,718 (438 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,492 (16,008 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 86,202 100,668 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1) $ 100,694 $ 84,660 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 1,600 $ 2,019 Cash paid for taxes $ 206 $ 300 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,197 $ 36 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 excludes marketable securities of $59.5 million.

