Press Releases

GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

April 30, 2025 | 
17 min read

Reported first quarter 2025 revenues of $87.1 million with 62% year-over-year growth of exome and genome test revenue

Generated first quarter 2025 adjusted net income1 of $7.7 million

Announced plans to acquire Fabric Genomics

Raised guidance to deliver between $360 and $375 million in revenue and reaffirmed outlook to deliver exome/genome volume and revenue growth of at least 30% in FY 2025

GeneDx to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.



“Healthcare is at an inflection point where integrating genomic insights into standard care is becoming essential – both for better clinical outcomes and for saving the healthcare system valuable dollars,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “The first quarter exceeded our expectations across all measures, headlined by 62% revenue growth in exome/genome and our third consecutive quarter of profitability, demonstrating the leverage in our business model to drive sustained, profitable growth. We are well positioned to transform genomic testing globally, driving improved outcomes on an even larger scale.”

“Our business continued to exceed expectations, with volume growth accelerating throughout the quarter,” said Kevin Feeley, CFO of GeneDx. “Looking forward, the combination of continued core momentum, the rolling expansion of new indications in the outpatient setting, and the recent launch of a new ultraRapid genome product are expected to drive incremental volume growth opportunities throughout the remainder of 2025 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results (Unaudited)1

Revenues

  • Revenues grew to $87.1 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year
  • Exome and genome test revenue grew to $71.4 million, an increase of 62% year-over-year

Exome and genome volume

  • Exome and genome test results volume grew to 20,562, an increase of 24% year-over-year
  • Exome and genome represented 40% of all test results, up from 30% in the first quarter of 2024

Gross margin

  • Adjusted gross margin was 69%, compared to 61% in the first quarter of 2024
    • Total GAAP gross margin was 67%.

Operating expenses

  • Adjusted total operating expenses were $52.3 million, or 60% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 74% in the first quarter of 2024
    • Total GAAP operating expenses were $63.0 million.

Net Income

  • Adjusted net income was $7.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024
    • GAAP net loss was $6.5 million.

Cash position

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $160.2 million as of March 31, 2025.
  • Cash flow for the first quarter 2025 included:
    • $4.1 million in cash generated from ordinary operations; and
    • $13.9 million in proceeds, net of fees, from the issuance of 150,000 shares of Class A common stock in connection with sales pursuant to our “at-the-market” offering.

(1) Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

GeneDx Full Year 2025 Guidance

GeneDx has updated its full year 2025 guidance. Management expects GeneDx to deliver:

  • Revenues between $360 to $375 million for full year 2025, inclusive of $3 to $5 million in post-close revenue contribution from the planned acquisition of Fabric Genomics, assuming a second quarter 2025 close (previous guidance was revenues between $350 to $360 million);
  • Growth in exome/genome volume and revenue of at least 30% (unchanged);
  • Adjusted gross margins between 66%-68% (previous guidance was between 65%-67%); and
  • Profitability with adjusted net income each quarter and for full year 2025 (unchanged).

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Driving sustainable growth and market leadership

Advancing the field to accelerate market expansion

  • Published data from the Seqfirst-neo study, a pioneering study conducted in partnership with Seattle Children’s and the University of Washington, revealing that widespread use of rapid genome sequencing (rGS) demonstrates that at least 60% of level IV NICU infants should be receiving rGS.
    • Seqfirst-neo is the first study to use exclusion, rather than inclusion, criteria for which infants should receive genomic testing in the NICU, setting a new standard of care by enabling neonatologists to more easily identify patients to receive testing, and expanding access to patients who previously would not have been offered testing.
    • 42% of diagnosed infants would have been missed using conventional NICU protocols (69% of whom were non-white), highlighting the limitations of current diagnostic approaches and the correlated inequity of care.
  • Showcased key research and innovation at the 2025 American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) Annual Meeting that demonstrated:
    • The relative impact of RNAseq across a large cohort of clinically diverse patients receiving exome-based testing for rare diseases was low, and for most patients the key factors in clinically impactful VUS resolution are providing detailed and accurate clinical information, trio-based testing, and selecting a laboratory with an extensive clinical and genomic database.
    • Parental needs during whole genome sequencing (WGS) are multifaceted and interconnected, with parents’ informational, emotional, and logistical needs all suggesting the importance of ongoing, empathetic engagement with healthcare providers. Parental feedback also highlighted the need for peer support from families with either similar genetic or clinical diagnoses or those similarly navigating the WGS process, emphasizing the role of patient advocacy in the diagnostic and treatment journey for children with developmental disorders.
    • The results of the first 10,000 participants enrolled in the GUARDIAN study demonstrate the feasibility of screening for a targeted set of genes in a diverse newborn population with genomic newborn screening (gNBS). 74.0% of parents consented for their newborn to participate, highlighting the wide acceptance of more advanced and modernized newborn screening with gNBS.
  • Announced Multiscore, an advanced AI-powered decision support tool designed to revolutionize genetic analysis by improving diagnostic efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enhancing clinical insights.
    • Through the combination of GeneDx’s industry leading proprietary dataset, publicly available data, and the power of AI, Multiscore enables faster, more accurate identification of genetic conditions, providing a scalable solution for clinical interpretation embedded directly within GeneDx’s platform, and reducing the time required for manual review by analysts, ultimately shortening the overall turnaround time for delivering results.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2025 reported revenue and volume guidance, adjusted gross margin and our adjusted net income in 2025. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (v) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2025 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue

 

 

1Q25

 

4Q24

 

3Q24

 

2Q24

 

1Q24

Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

 

20,562

 

 

20,676

 

 

19,262

 

 

 

18,017

 

 

16,592

Hereditary cancer

 

2,725

 

 

3,486

 

 

4,672

 

 

 

5,482

 

 

6,868

Other panels

 

28,228

 

 

30,115

 

 

35,095

 

 

 

34,204

 

 

31,763

Total

 

51,515

 

 

54,277

 

 

59,029

 

 

 

57,703

 

 

55,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

$

71.4

 

$

78.8

 

$

60.0

 

 

$

50.7

 

$

44.0

Hereditary cancer

 

2.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

5.5

Other panels

 

12.1

 

 

12.3

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

13.3

 

 

10.7

Data information

 

1.4

 

 

1.4

 

 

(0.5

)

 

 

1.1

 

 

1.3

Total

$

87.1

 

$

95.3

 

$

76.6

 

 

$

68.9

 

$

61.5

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2025

 

Three months ended December 31, 2024

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

Revenue

$87,115

 

$—

 

$87,115

 

$95,286

 

$354

 

$95,640

Adjusted cost of services

27,396

 

 

27,396

 

28,384

 

 

28,384

Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$59,719

 

$—

 

$59,719

 

$66,902

 

$354

 

$67,256

Adjusted gross margin %

68.6%

 

 

 

68.6%

 

70.2%

 

 

 

70.3%

 

Three months ended March 31, 2024

 

GeneDx

 

Other1

 

Total

Revenue

$61,461

 

$961

 

$62,422

Adjusted cost of services

24,099

 

 

24,099

Adjusted gross profit (loss)

$37,362

 

$961

 

$38,323

Adjusted gross margin %

60.8%

 

 

 

61.4%

 

(1) Other represents revenue and costs in 2024 associated with the shut down Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

Three months ended March 31, 2025

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of warrants

 

Other1

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

85,759

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

85,759

 

Other revenue

 

1,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,356

 

Total revenue

 

87,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

87,115

 

Cost of services

 

28,639

 

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,396

 

Gross profit

 

58,476

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,719

 

Gross margin

 

67.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

12,577

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

(419

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,758

 

Selling and marketing

 

18,316

 

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,529

 

General and administrative

 

32,134

 

 

 

(3,006

)

 

 

(2,850

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

 

 

(1,784

)

 

 

23,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) profit from operations

 

(4,551

)

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

7,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(640

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(891

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

30

 

 

 

239

 

Income tax expense

 

(447

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(6,529

)

 

$

5,678

 

 

$

3,983

 

 

$

558

 

 

$

1,100

 

$

2,901

 

 

$

7,691

 

 

Three months ended March 31, 2024

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of warrants

 

Other1

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

61,104

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

61,104

 

Other revenue

 

1,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,318

 

Total revenue

 

62,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

62,422

 

Cost of services

 

25,011

 

 

 

(816

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,099

 

Gross profit

 

37,411

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,323

 

Gross margin

 

59.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

61.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

11,567

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

187

 

 

 

(103

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,455

 

Selling and marketing

 

16,085

 

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

20

 

 

 

(400

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,480

 

General and administrative

 

23,419

 

 

 

(3,011

)

 

 

292

 

 

 

(292

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,660

)

 

 

5,248

 

 

 

(451

)

 

 

843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,020

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(597

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(6,064

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,101

 

 

 

 

 

37

 

Income tax benefit

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(20,239

)

 

$

5,248

 

 

$

(451

)

 

$

843

 

 

$

6,101

 

$

515

 

 

$

(7,983

)

 

Three months ended December 31, 2024

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of warrants

 

Other1

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

94,196

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

94,196

 

Other revenue

 

1,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,444

 

Total revenue

 

95,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95,640

 

Cost of services

 

29,435

 

 

 

(928

)

 

 

(123

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,384

 

Gross profit

 

66,205

 

 

 

928

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,256

 

Gross margin

 

69.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

11,588

 

 

 

(294

)

 

 

(495

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,786

 

Selling and marketing

 

17,676

 

 

 

(1,225

)

 

 

(347

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,074

 

General and administrative

 

27,350

 

 

 

(3,111

)

 

 

(1,880

)

 

 

(249

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,110

 

Other, net

 

785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit from operations

 

8,806

 

 

 

5,558

 

 

 

2,845

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(698

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

698

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(2,694

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

666

 

 

 

(48

)

Income tax benefit

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,438

 

 

$

5,558

 

 

$

2,845

 

 

$

292

 

 

$

1,980

 

$

1,340

 

 

$

17,453

 

 

(1) Other represents interest expense, net, income tax (expense) benefit for all periods presented. Other for the three months ended March 31, 2025, includes transaction costs related to the planned acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Other for the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes legal costs related to a legal settlement.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2024

Assets:

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

99,704

 

 

$

85,212

 

Marketable securities

 

59,456

 

 

 

55,973

 

Accounts receivable

 

45,983

 

 

 

37,426

 

Inventory, net

 

12,662

 

 

 

10,650

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

8,011

 

 

 

8,707

 

Total current assets

 

225,816

 

 

 

197,968

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,883

 

 

 

25,613

 

Property and equipment, net

 

36,383

 

 

 

32,893

 

Intangible assets, net

 

155,094

 

 

 

158,600

 

Other assets1

 

4,254

 

 

 

4,306

 

Total assets

$

446,430

 

 

$

419,380

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

41,862

 

 

$

30,044

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

3,124

 

 

 

3,336

 

Other current liabilities

 

24,555

 

 

 

21,437

 

Total current liabilities

 

69,541

 

 

 

54,817

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

51,794

 

 

 

51,913

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

59,918

 

 

 

60,919

 

Other liabilities

 

6,619

 

 

 

5,519

 

Deferred taxes

 

1,153

 

 

 

965

 

Total liabilities

 

189,025

 

 

 

174,133

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,615,501

 

 

 

1,596,889

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,359,003

)

 

 

(1,352,474

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

905

 

 

 

830

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

257,405

 

 

 

245,247

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

446,430

 

 

$

419,380

 

 

(1) Other assets includes $990 thousand of restricted cash as of both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

Diagnostic test revenue

$

85,759

 

 

$

61,104

 

Other revenue

 

1,356

 

 

 

1,318

 

Total revenue

 

87,115

 

 

 

62,422

 

Cost of services

 

28,639

 

 

 

25,011

 

Gross profit

 

58,476

 

 

 

37,411

 

Research and development

 

12,577

 

 

 

11,567

 

Selling and marketing

 

18,316

 

 

 

16,085

 

General and administrative

 

32,134

 

 

 

23,419

 

Loss from operations

 

(4,551

)

 

 

(13,660

)

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expenses), net

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

(1,100

)

 

 

(6,101

)

Interest expense, net

 

(640

)

 

 

(597

)

Other income, net

 

209

 

 

 

37

 

Total non-operating expenses, net

 

(1,531

)

 

 

(6,661

)

Loss before income taxes

$

(6,082

)

 

$

(20,321

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(447

)

 

 

82

 

Net loss

$

(6,529

)

 

$

(20,239

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock

 

28,147,948

 

 

 

26,062,170

 

Basic and diluted loss per share, Class A common stock

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.78

)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(6,529

)

 

$

(20,239

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

5,678

 

 

 

5,248

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,983

 

 

 

(451

)

Change in fair value of warrants

 

1,100

 

 

 

6,101

 

Deferred tax expense

 

447

 

 

 

(82

)

Change in third party payor reserves

 

1,395

 

 

 

(193

)

Other

 

757

 

 

 

886

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(8,557

)

 

 

4,220

 

Inventory

 

(2,032

)

 

 

(2,877

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

10,824

 

 

 

(4,733

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

3,116

 

 

 

(4,293

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

10,182

 

 

 

(16,413

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(6,129

)

 

 

(443

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(17,209

)

 

 

(5,167

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

598

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

13,930

 

 

 

5,855

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(9,408

)

 

 

843

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs

 

13,894

 

 

 

 

Exercise of stock options

 

735

 

 

 

24

 

Long-term debt principal payments

 

(300

)

 

 

 

Finance lease payoff and principal payments

 

(611

)

 

 

(462

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

13,718

 

 

 

(438

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

14,492

 

 

 

(16,008

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

 

86,202

 

 

 

100,668

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1)

$

100,694

 

 

$

84,660

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

1,600

 

 

$

2,019

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

206

 

 

$

300

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,197

 

 

$

36

 

 

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 excludes marketable securities of $59.5 million.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

Maryland Earnings
