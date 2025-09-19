GeneDx Appoints Visionary AI and Precision Medicine Leader Dr. Thomas Fuchs to Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced the appointment of Thomas Fuchs, Dr.sc., Chief AI Officer at Eli Lilly and Company, to its board of directors.

“With the world’s largest rare disease data set, we’re only beginning to realize AI’s full potential to deliver faster, more precise insights to clinicians and families, accelerating answers for those who need them most,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “Dr. Fuchs’ experience scaling AI and machine learning infrastructure and algorithms for practical, high-impact applications in diagnostic medicine is invaluable. We both share the goal of unlocking new ways to improve patient outcomes and accelerate drug discovery and development.”

As the SVP and Chief AI Officer at Lilly, Dr. Fuchs provides vision, strategic direction, and overall leadership of AI initiatives for drug discovery, clinical trials, manufacturing, commercial activities, and internal functions. He also identifies, builds and manages AI and machine learning solutions to help Lilly deliver medicines to patients around the world. Before joining Lilly, he was the Dean and inaugural Department Chair for AI and Human Health at Mount Sinai, Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai, and the endowed Barbara T. Murphy Professor for AI and Computational Pathology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Prior to Mount Sinai Dr. Fuchs held positions at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology and founded three companies, including Paige AI. Dr. Fuchs holds a doctoral degree in machine learning from ETH Zurich and a master’s in technical mathematics from Graz Technical University in Austria.

“Fighting rare diseases, particularly in support of the pediatric population, is a deeply meaningful mission,” said Dr. Fuchs. “GeneDx’s commitment to genomic medicine and leveraging AI can significantly increase the ability to deliver meaningful insights and improve patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing to this work with my background at the intersection of AI and human health in order to advance care.”

Earlier this year, GeneDx unveiled Multiscore, an advanced AI-powered decision support tool designed to revolutionize genetic analysis by improving diagnostic efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enhancing clinical insights. Building on that momentum, GeneDx also acquired Fabric Genomics, a pioneer in AI-driven genomic interpretation. Together, these advances cement GeneDx’s position as a leader in harnessing AI to expand access to genomic insights and accelerate the path to diagnosis for patients worldwide.

