GeneDx Appoints Dr. Linda Genen as Chief Medical Officer to Accelerate the Future of Genomic-First Care

Recognized neonatologist and payer-strategy leader joins GeneDx to expand earlier diagnosis and establish genomics as a standard of care across healthcare

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights today announced Linda Genen, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer to further strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering earlier answers and better outcomes for families through genomic insights.

In her role at GeneDx, Dr. Genen will oversee Medical and Clinical Affairs, lead the company’s clinical strategy, and champion adoption of genomic medicine across health systems, payers, policymakers, and the broader medical community. She will work closely with GeneDx’s executive team to accelerate integration of genomics into routine care and ensure that families everywhere benefit from earlier diagnosis and intervention. Dr. Genen will also help shape the company’s real-world evidence initiatives, guide payer engagement, and partner closely across GeneDx’s innovation, commercial, and policy teams to advance adoption of genomic medicine at scale.

Dr. Genen brings decades of leadership across clinical practice, payer strategy, innovation, and maternal-infant health. A former neonatologist and healthcare executive, she joins GeneDx from ProgenyHealth, a leading national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to maternity and NICU care management, where she served as Chief Medical Officer and led clinical strategy, analytics, and quality programs that improved outcomes for mothers and infants across diverse populations.

“When used early, genomics has the potential to fundamentally transform healthcare, but today this technology is used too sparingly and too late, leading to unnecessary disease progression, suffering and increased costs. We’re going to change that,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “Dr. Genen has a passion for how genomics can and should be used to improve health outcomes for everyone. Her deep clinical experience, payer expertise, and proven ability to drive innovation at scale make her uniquely equipped to help lead the next chapter of genomic adoption and patient impact. By incorporating exome and genome testing at the earliest moment possible, we can transform our approach to healthcare.”

Dr. Genen previously held senior leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group and Optum, where she developed and scaled innovative models in women’s health, digital care delivery, and maternal-infant medicine. Earlier in her career, she served as a practicing neonatologist at Northwell’s Cohen Children’s Hospital and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Hofstra University. She currently serves on the board of Hera Women’s Health and is a Distinguished Mentor in Stanford University’s Clinical Informatics Management program.

“With nearly one million sequenced genomes and exomes and the largest rare disease dataset in the field, GeneDx is redefining what’s possible in genomic medicine – diagnosing rare disease earlier and accelerating breakthrough discovery – while shaping the future of lifelong precision health,” said Dr. Genen. “Families deserve fast, accurate answers and equitable access to genomic innovation. I’m honored to join a mission-driven team leading the future of patient care and making genomics foundational to everyday healthcare.”

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, with a mission to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement plans to accelerate and unlock the full potential of precision medicine, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

