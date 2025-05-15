Gene Editing Market to be Worth USD 9.51 Billion by 2032: Coherent Market Insights, Inc.

is projected to grow USD 4.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.51 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.2%, in terms of value, from 2025 to 2032, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights.

Advanced technologies like CRISPR/Cas9 have enabled highly precise DNA manipulation. The expanding use of gene editing in areas such as crop genetic engineering is further driving its adoption.

Global Gene Editing Market Key Takeaways

• Registering a CAGR of 10.2%, the global gene editing market size is projected to expand from USD 4.80 Bn in 2025 to USD 9.51 Bn by 2032, owing to increasing incidence of genetic disorders and expanding range of gene editing applications.

• Based on product type, kits segment is expected to account for more than two-fifths of the global gene editing market share in 2025.

• By technology, CRISPR segment is set to dominate the target industry, holding a market share of over 1/3 in 2025.

• In terms of application, cell line engineering segment will likely account for 2/5 of the global gene editing market revenue share in 2025.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest gene editing market analysis, North America is expected to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly 1/3 of the global market in 2025. This is attributable to increasing funding in genomic research and growing demand for advanced therapies requiring gene editing products and services.

• Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for gene editing products during the forecast period, owing to expanding applications of gene editing technologies.

Growing Burden of Genetic Diseases Spurring Market Growth

The gene editing market is set to witness robust growth during the assessment period. This is mainly due to rising global burden of genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities.

Genetic disorders like sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, Down’s syndrome, and Huntington’s disease are becoming more prevalent globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), genetic disorders and congenital abnormalities are estimated to occur in about 2% to 5% of all live births. This rising incidence is fueling demand for innovative gene editing technologies aimed at correcting or mitigating genetic anomalies at the molecular level.

Gene editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9 and TALEN are gaining immense traction in genetic disorder management. This is due to their tendency to correct genetic mutations at the source. They empower researchers to develop precise, effective, and personalized treatment solutions, offering hope for curative therapies.

Regulatory and Technical Challenges Restraining Market Growth

The future gene editing market outlook looks promising and exciting. This is due to expanding scope of gene editing in medical and agricultural fields. However, ethical concerns, complex regulatory frameworks, and technical challenges associated with the precision, efficiency, and delivery of gene editing technologies are limiting gene editing market growth to some extent.

Increasing Investment in Biotechnology Creating New Growth Prospects

Rising investment in biotechnology is significantly accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced genetic technologies. Funding by both public and private sectors, including government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and venture capital firms, is fueling research in areas such as CRISPR, TALENs, and other genome-editing tools.

These investments allow startups as well as established biotech firms to enhance their research capabilities and improve precision in gene editing. They also enable them to expedite the translation of innovative gene therapies closer to clinical application. Thus, rising investments in biotechnology will create lucrative growth opportunities for gene editing companies.

Emerging Gene Editing Market Trends

• Increasing therapeutic applications of gene editing technologies are playing a key role in boosting revenue growth. These technologies are being explored for combating cancer, infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

• Growing interest in personalized medicine will likely create high demand for gene editing technologies. These technologies are being increasingly used to develop customized therapies, especially for rare genetic disorders and cancer.

• Rising popularity of gene therapies is expected to boost the gene editing market value in the coming years. New gene therapies are being developed for conditions like hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and inherited retinal disorders. These advancements are driving innovation in personalized medicine and offering hope for patients with previously untreatable conditions.

• Regulatory bodies are also recognizing the potential of gene therapies, resulting in fast approvals of gene-edited therapies. For instance, in April 2025, the U.S. FDA approved ZEVASKYN, the first and only cell-based gene therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder. Approval and adoption of such novel gene therapies will create growth opportunities for manufacturers of gene editing products.

• Expanding gene editing applications in agriculture will likely unlock new revenue-generation opportunities for industry players. Gene editing technologies are being gradually used to develop genetically modified crops with improved traits. Similarly, gene editing is gaining traction in the livestock industry for improving disease resistance, growth rates, and overall animal welfare.

• Advancements in gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 are making gene editing more efficient, versatile, and affordable. These innovations are expected to further boost growth of the gene editing market during the assessment period.

Analyst’s View

“The global gene editing market is poised for rapid growth, driven primarily by rising prevalence of genetic diseases, increasing investments in biotechnology, and expanding applications of gene editing in agriculture,” said senior analyst Abhijeet Kale.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Gene Editing Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Description : Cases of genetic diseases like sickle cell disease and Down syndrome are increasing at an alarming pace. Impact: Rising incidence of these diseases will drive demand for gene editing products. Advancements in CRISPR Technology Description: Ongoing advancements in CRISPR technology are improving its precision and efficiency. Impact: Advanced gene editing tools could accelerate research and development, leading to rapid gene market growth. Expanding Applications Beyond Healthcare Description : Gene editing technologies, particularly CRISPR, are gaining popularity in bioenergy, agriculture, and material science. Impact : Increasing applications in these fields will drive gene editing market demand in the coming years.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in gene editing market report:

- Agilent Technologies

- Editas Medicine

- CRISPR Therapeutics

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Intellia Therapeutics

- Sangamo Therapeutics

- Cellectis

- Horizon Discovery

- Merck KGaA

- New England Biolabs

- Genomatix

- Integrated DNA Technologies

- Bio-Rad Laboratories

- Takara Bio

- Ginkgo Bioworks

Key Developments

• In August 2024, CRISPR QC revolutionized the field of gene editing with the launch of three new products. The novel products are designed to improve gene editing efficiencies, enhance productivity, reduce costs, and decrease time to market for biomanufacturing organizations, agriculture, and therapeutic medicine.

• In July 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced plans to acquire BIOVECTRA for US$ 925 million. This strategic move is intended to expand the company’s portfolio of services as well as provide customers with a single source for gene-editing technology.

• In February 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched two new kits, including Vericheck ddPCR Replication Competent AAV kit and Vericheck ddPCR Replication Competent Lentivirus kit, for cell and gene therapy production.

