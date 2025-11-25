Gelteq Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating Enhanced Bioavailability Using Its Proprietary Gel-Based Drug Delivery Platform

Findings Anticipated to Unlock Broad New Commercial Opportunities Across Water-Soluble Drug Classes

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company specialising in gel-based oral delivery solutions, today announced positive preclinical results showing its proprietary gel formulation achieved substantially higher bioavailability than a leading on-market reference antihistamine product.

In a comparative pharmacokinetic study, Gelteq’s formulation demonstrated a 38–45% increase in systemic exposure and absorption (AUC) and markedly higher peak concentrations (Cmax), while maintaining a comparable time to peak plasma concentration (Tmax). The results of the study show Gelteq’s gel-based delivery technology can significantly enhance oral bioavailability of the drug, in addition to the broad benefits of the technology in solving drug delivery, swallowing and patient compliance issues.

“These results represent a major technical and commercial milestone for Gelteq,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “A 38–45% improvement in bioavailability is transformative and validates our platform’s ability to meaningfully enhance the performance of established drugs. These results also position Gelteq to pursue a much broader portfolio of pharmaceutical opportunities where similar outcomes can be achieved via our proprietary gel-based delivery technology.”

Importantly, the findings extend beyond the specific antihistamine evaluated in the study. Because the test compound is water-soluble, the demonstrated bioavailability improvement provides a strong foundation for applying Gelteq’s platform across a range of other water-soluble drug classes, significantly broadening the Company’s commercial scope.

“These results support our strategy of partnering and developing gel-based formulations across a wide range of therapeutically relevant compounds,” Mr. Givoni added. “We believe this opens up opportunities well beyond the antihistamine market, and into much larger drug categories where improved absorption, ease of administration, and patient-friendly formats can create immediate value.”

The Company anticipates using these results to further pursue an FDA approval pathway for an antihistamine product and to increase engagement with potential pharmaceutical partners interested in next-generation drug delivery formats.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company dedicated to developing and commercialising gel-based oral delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports nutrition, and other applications. Gelteq’s proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing.

For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

