Gel4Med Honors Veterans This Memorial Day by Reaffirming Its Commitment to Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members

Boston, MA – May 22, 2026 – In recognition of Memorial Day and in honor of the men and women who have served our country, Gel4Med, Inc. (“Gel4Med”), a leader in advanced biomaterials engineering, today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting veteran care by providing access to two novel wound care and surgical reconstruction technologies, G4Derm™ Plus Biomimetic Matrix and Suprello™ Surgical Wound Matrix, across both federal and non-federal healthcare settings.

Through its partnership with Spartan Medical Inc. (“Spartan Medical”), Gel4Med continues to advance access to these technologies within federal healthcare systems. Spartan Medical remains Gel4Med’s exclusive federal channel partner for United States Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and Department of Defense (“DoD”) healthcare facilities nationwide, ensuring dedicated support for clinicians serving veterans and active-duty service members.

Separately, Gel4Med's commercial channel is supported through a partnership with MiMedx Group, Inc. ("MIMEDX"), expanding availability across hospitals in the non-federal market.

“Memorial Day is a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families,” said Manav Mehta, CEO of Gel4Med. “At Gel4Med, we believe that honoring that service includes not only remembrance, but action, ensuring that clinicians who care for veterans and active-duty service members have access to innovative, evidence-driven technologies that can meaningfully impact healing and recovery.”

Gel4Med’s peptide-based flagship technologies are designed to address the clinical challenges of managing complex and/or surgically created wounds in patients with major complications and comorbidities.

G4Derm™ Plus is a biomimetic matrix engineered with self-assembling peptides to form a 3D scaffold that mimics the extracellular matrix (ECM) of native skin. The biomimetic matrix supports tissue regrowth and revascularization while providing a broad-spectrum antibacterial barrier to help manage bioburden and mitigate the risk of biofilm reformation in complex wounds in the OR.

Suprello™ is a peptide-based surgical wound matrix specifically formulated for surgical wounds in high-risk cases. It is designed to support closure and mitigate the risk of wound dehiscence and associated surgical wound complications.

Together, these technologies help providers manage complex, surgical, wounds across diverse care settings, including those affecting veteran and active-duty service populations.

By aligning its federal and commercial partnerships, Gel4Med is committed to a clear, disciplined channel strategy that ensures appropriate access, support, and distribution across healthcare environments, while maintaining a focused mission to improve patient outcomes.