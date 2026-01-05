GE HealthCare to announce fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on February 4, 2026

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay also will be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

GE HealthCare Investor Contact

Carolynne Borders

(631) 662-4317

carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact

Jennifer Fox

(414) 530-3027

jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com