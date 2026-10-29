GE HealthCare reports third quarter 2026 financial results

- Delivers top- and bottom-line growth ahead of Company expectations and raises full-year 2026 guidance
- Revenue growth of 7.2%, and Organic revenue growth* of 6.2%
- Organic orders growth of 4.0%, book-to-bill of 1.03 times and backlog of $23.7 billion
- Net income margin of 11.1% and Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* of 16.6%; diluted EPS of $1.36 grew 39.1% and Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 grew 25.1%
- Cash flow from operating activities of $907 million and Free cash flow* of $793 million
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We delivered strong top-line growth and margin expansion across all segments, and robust EPS growth in the third quarter. This reflects our teams’ commercial execution, disciplined operational focus enabled by Heartbeat, and continued customer adoption of our innovations. With our improved performance year-to-date and momentum in the business, we are raising guidance for the year.”
Third quarter 2026 total company financial performance(1)
- Revenues of $5.5 billion, up 7.2%, including Organic revenue growth* of 6.2%, with growth across all segments.
- Total orders up 4.0% organically, book-to-bill of 1.03 times and backlog of $23.7 billion, driven by healthy demand.
- Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $615 million versus $446 million, and Adjusted EBIT* of $913 million versus $761 million.
- Net income margin of 11.1% versus 8.7%, up 250 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.6% versus 14.8%, up 180 bps, with both measures driven by volume, price and cost productivity, and favorable year-over-year net tariff impact, partially offset by inflation.
- Diluted EPS of $1.36 versus $0.98, up $0.38; Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 versus $1.07, up $0.27.
(1) All comparisons to prior-year period unless otherwise noted.
Third quarter 2026 segment financial performance (Unaudited)
Segment
($ in millions)
Advanced Imaging
Solutions
(AIS)
Pharmaceutical
Diagnostics
(PDx)
Patient Care
Solutions
(PCS)
Segment Revenues
$3,873
$846
$793
YoY % change
6.1%
13.0%
8.5%
YoY % Organic* change
4.5%
13.8%
8.8%
Segment EBIT
$593
$253
$68
YoY % change
15.8%
14.9%
148.8%
Segment EBIT Margin
15.3%
29.9%
8.6%
YoY change
130 bps
50 bps
480 bps
YoY refers to year-over-year comparison
The Company announced that Jeannette Bankes, President and CEO, Patient Care Solutions, will be leaving for a CEO role at a publicly traded company. Neal Sandy, currently head of PCS Product Strategy and Management, brings more than 30 years of industry experience and will assume the role of President and CEO of PCS on November 16, 2026.
Third quarter capital deployment(1)
- Cash flow from operating activities of $907 million, up $314 million. Free cash flow* of $793 million, up $310 million. Both measures include a tariff refund of $55 million.
- Capital expenditures of $114 million compared to $110 million in the prior year.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion and access to $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities. Total debt outstanding of $10.0 billion.
- Declared quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2026, an increase of 14% from the previous quarter.
- In October 2026, the Company announced plans to acquire SOFIE Biosciences from Trilantic North America for a purchase price of $945 million paid in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Recent innovation and commercial highlights
- GE HealthCare expands general imaging ultrasound portfolio with LOGIQ Focus, elevating everyday ultrasound performance
- GE HealthCare to acquire SOFIE Biosciences, establishing a ‘final mile’ footprint for PET radiopharmaceutical supply in the U.S.
- GE HealthCare expands research collaboration to explore using generative ai for more personalized radiation therapy
- GE HealthCare announces CareIntellect for operations, helping health systems optimize resources and expand access to care
- GE HealthCare aims to advance a new era in theranostics with StarGuide™ GX 4D SPECT/CT, now 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA
- GE HealthCare’s Photonova™ Spectra gains CE Mark, expanding international access
- GE HealthCare unveils the next generation of the Vivid cardiovascular ultrasound portfolio, enabling advanced cardiac imaging across care settings
- GE HealthCare expands breast imaging portfolio with Invenia ABUS Prime and launch of ABUS StreamVue
2026 guidance
For the full-year 2026, the Company raises guidance as follows:
2025A
Previous 2026E
Updated 2026E
Organic Revenue Growth*(1)
3.5%
3.0% - 4.0%
~4.0%
Adjusted EBIT Margin*
15.3%
15.4% - 15.7%
10 - 40 bps
15.5% - 15.7%
20 - 40 bps
Adjusted ETR*
20.2%
20.0% - 21.0%
Reaffirmed
Adjusted EPS*
$4.59
$4.80 - $5.00
4.6% - 9.0%
$4.95 - $5.05
7.9% - 10.1%
Free Cash Flow*
$1.5B
~$1.6B
$1.6B+
The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures in outlook section below for more details.
(1) All comparisons to prior-year period unless otherwise noted.
Financial rounding
Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.
Financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
September 30
For the nine months ended
September 30
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales of products
$
3,602
$
3,375
$
10,364
$
9,755
Sales of services
1,911
1,769
5,575
5,172
Total revenues
5,513
5,143
15,939
14,927
Cost of products
2,373
2,270
6,873
6,392
Cost of services
916
884
2,685
2,549
Gross profit
2,224
1,990
6,381
5,987
Selling, general, and administrative
1,100
1,045
3,334
3,114
Research and development
320
292
988
937
Total operating expenses
1,419
1,337
4,322
4,051
Operating income
805
653
2,058
1,936
Interest and other financial charges – net
122
111
332
335
Non-operating benefit (income) costs
(50
)
(75
)
(146
)
(222
)
Other (income) expense – net
(19
)
(26
)
(78
)
(124
)
Income before income taxes
752
643
1,950
1,947
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(129
)
(179
)
(342
)
(395
)
Net income
623
464
1,608
1,552
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9
)
(18
)
(44
)
(57
)
Net income attributable to GE HealthCare
$
615
$
446
$
1,564
$
1,495
Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare:
Basic
$
1.36
$
0.98
$
3.45
$
3.27
Diluted
1.36
0.98
3.44
3.26
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
452
456
454
457
Diluted
453
457
455
458
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
As of
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
2,854
$
4,512
Receivables – net of allowances of $101 and $103
3,925
3,955
Inventories
2,628
2,234
Contract and other deferred assets
1,365
1,073
All other current assets
723
726
Current assets
11,495
12,501
Property, plant, and equipment – net
3,219
3,092
Goodwill
15,140
13,489
Other intangible assets – net
1,812
1,130
Deferred income taxes
4,423
4,491
All other non-current assets
2,283
2,205
Total assets
$
38,371
$
36,906
Short-term borrowings
$
3
$
508
Accounts payable
3,320
3,250
Contract liabilities
2,251
2,095
Current compensation and benefits
1,626
1,666
All other current liabilities
1,615
1,587
Current liabilities
8,815
9,105
Long-term borrowings
9,970
9,495
Non-current compensation and benefits
5,107
5,453
Deferred income taxes
318
193
All other non-current liabilities
2,297
2,061
Total liabilities
26,508
26,307
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
234
209
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 459,920,180 shares issued as of September 30, 2026; 458,844,209 shares issued as of December 31, 2025
5
5
Treasury stock, at cost, 7,785,199 shares as of September 30, 2026 and 3,107,626 shares as of December 31, 2025
(525
)
(225
)
Additional paid-in capital
6,797
6,707
Retained earnings
6,795
5,281
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net
(1,459
)
(1,388
)
Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare
11,614
10,379
Noncontrolling interests
17
11
Total equity
11,630
10,390
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
$
38,371
$
36,906
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30
(In millions)
2026
2025
Net income
$
1,608
$
1,552
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Cash from (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
235
213
Amortization of intangible assets
241
219
Gain on remeasurement of Nihon Medi-Physics equity method investment
—
(97
)
Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense
(140
)
(208
)
Postretirement plan contributions
(243
)
(260
)
Share-based compensation
116
94
Provision for income taxes
342
395
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
(301
)
(353
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Receivables
3
(6
)
Inventories
(430
)
(217
)
Contract and other deferred assets
(265
)
(111
)
Accounts payable
82
(119
)
Contract liabilities
130
1
Current compensation and benefits
(44
)
(29
)
All other operating activities – net
33
(136
)
Cash from (used for) operating activities
1,365
937
Cash flows – investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software
(392
)
(348
)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(2,293
)
(279
)
Purchases of investments
(52
)
(82
)
All other investing activities – net
10
(69
)
Cash from (used for) investing activities
(2,726
)
(778
)
Cash flows – financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less)
(1
)
—
Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days)
1,151
1,494
Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days)
(1,013
)
(265
)
Dividends paid to stockholders
(48
)
(48
)
Repurchase of common stock
(300
)
(200
)
Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans
12
25
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(36
)
(41
)
All other financing activities – net
(20
)
(56
)
Cash from (used for) financing activities
(255
)
910
Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(42
)
68
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,658
)
1,137
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
4,515
2,893
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
2,857
$
4,030
Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information
Cash paid during the year for interest
$
(364
)
$
(327
)
Non-cash investing activities
Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment
$
124
$
111
Non-GAAP financial measures
The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.
The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.
The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with an additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.
The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted ETR to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.
The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.
Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.
Non-GAAP financial reconciliations
Organic Revenue*
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($ in millions)
2026
2025
% change
2026
2025
% change
AIS revenues
$
3,873
$
3,649
6.1
%
$
11,284
$
10,522
7.2
%
Less: Acquisitions(1)
68
—
140
—
Less: Dispositions(2)
—
—
—
—
Less: Foreign currency exchange
(8
)
—
148
—
AIS Organic revenue*
$
3,814
$
3,649
4.5
%
$
10,996
$
10,522
4.5
%
PDx revenues
$
846
$
749
13.0
%
$
2,458
$
2,110
16.5
%
Less: Acquisitions(1)
—
—
50
1
Less: Dispositions(2)
—
—
—
—
Less: Foreign currency exchange
(6
)
—
29
—
PDx Organic revenue*
$
852
$
749
13.8
%
$
2,379
$
2,109
12.8
%
PCS revenues
$
793
$
731
8.5
%
$
2,171
$
2,262
(4.0
)%
Less: Acquisitions(1)
—
—
—
—
Less: Dispositions(2)
—
—
—
—
Less: Foreign currency exchange
(2
)
—
12
—
PCS Organic revenue*
$
795
$
731
8.8
%
$
2,159
$
2,262
(4.5
)%
Other revenues
$
2
$
15
(89.4
)%
$
26
$
33
(23.6
)%
Less: Acquisitions(1)
—
—
—
—
Less: Dispositions(2)
—
—
—
—
Less: Foreign currency exchange
—
—
—
—
Other Organic revenue*
$
2
$
15
(89.4
)%
$
26
$
33
(23.6
)%
Total revenues
$
5,513
$
5,143
7.2
%
$
15,939
$
14,927
6.8
%
Less: Acquisitions(1)
68
—
190
1
Less: Dispositions(2)
—
—
—
—
Less: Foreign currency exchange
(16
)
—
189
—
Organic revenue*
$
5,462
$
5,143
6.2
%
$
15,560
$
14,926
4.2
%
(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction, excluding the impact of Foreign currency exchange already captured in lines elsewhere.
(2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.
|Adjusted EBIT*
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($ in millions)
2026
2025
% change
2026
2025
% change
Net income attributable to GE HealthCare
$
615
$
446
37.9
%
$
1,564
$
1,495
4.6
%
Add: Interest and other financial charges – net
122
111
332
335
Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs
(50
)
(75
)
(146
)
(222
)
Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(129
)
(179
)
(342
)
(395
)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9
)
(18
)
(44
)
(57
)
EBIT*
824
679
21.3
%
2,136
2,060
3.7
%
Add: Restructuring costs(1)
17
31
92
71
Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)
11
9
57
24
Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)
4
6
2
35
Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)
(2
)
—
(2
)
(5
)
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
61
41
169
116
Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)
6
(4
)
14
(96
)
Less: Tariff refunds(6)
9
—
115
—
Adjusted EBIT*
$
913
$
761
19.9
%
$
2,353
$
2,205
6.7
%
Net income margin
11.1
%
8.7
%
250 bps
9.8
%
10.0
%
(20) bps
Adjusted EBIT margin*
16.6
%
14.8
%
180 bps
14.8
%
14.8
%
— bps
(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.
(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.
(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs.
(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.
(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.
(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025.
|Adjusted Net Income*
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30
For the nine months ended September 30
($ in millions)
2026
2025
% change
2026
2025
% change
Net income attributable to GE HealthCare
$
615
$
446
37.9
%
$
1,564
$
1,495
4.6
%
Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs
(50
)
(75
)
(146
)
(222
)
Add: Restructuring costs(1)
17
31
92
71
Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)
11
9
57
24
Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)
4
6
2
40
Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)
(2
)
—
(2
)
(5
)
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
61
41
169
116
Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)
6
(4
)
14
(96
)
Less: Tariff refunds(6)
9
—
115
—
Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(7)
(7
)
(2
)
(16
)
(3
)
Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(8)
(37
)
39
(45
)
22
Adjusted net income*
$
608
$
490
24.0
%
$
1,575
$
1,441
9.3
%
(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.
(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.
(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an adjustment is included to eliminate the associated impact on Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for applicable costs that impact earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.
(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.
(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025. The associated tax effect is presented on the Tax effect of reconciling items line. The net of tax impact of tariff refunds is $7 million and $88 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.
(7) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.
(8) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including foreign income tax reserve releases and discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE. Additionally, includes the impact of a foreign tax audit settlement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; impacts from tax law changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; and tax impacts of the NMP acquisition for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share*
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30
For the nine months ended September 30
(In dollars, except shares outstanding presented in millions)
2026
2025
$ change
2026
2025
$ change
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.36
$
0.98
$
0.38
$
3.44
$
3.26
$
0.18
Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs
(0.11
)
(0.16
)
(0.32
)
(0.49
)
Add: Restructuring costs(1)
0.04
0.07
0.20
0.16
Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)
0.03
0.02
0.13
0.05
Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.09
Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)
(0.00
)
—
(0.00
)
(0.01
)
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
0.13
0.09
0.37
0.25
Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)
0.01
(0.01
)
0.03
(0.21
)
Less: Tariff refunds(6)
0.02
—
0.25
—
Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(7)
(0.02
)
(0.00
)
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(8)
(0.08
)
0.09
(0.10
)
0.05
Adjusted earnings per share*
$
1.34
$
1.07
$
0.27
$
3.46
$
3.15
$
0.32
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
453
457
455
458
(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.
(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.
(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an adjustment is included to eliminate the associated impact on Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for applicable costs that impact earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.
(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.
(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025. The associated tax effect is presented on the Tax effect of reconciling items line. The net of tax impact of tariff refunds is $0.02 and $0.19 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.
(7) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.
(8) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including foreign income tax reserve releases and discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE. Additionally, includes the impact of a foreign tax audit settlement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; impacts from tax law changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; and tax impacts of the NMP acquisition for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1-631-662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com
Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+1-414-530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com
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