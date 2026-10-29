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GE HealthCare reports third quarter 2026 financial results

October 28, 2026 | 
21 min read
  • Delivers top- and bottom-line growth ahead of Company expectations and raises full-year 2026 guidance
  • Revenue growth of 7.2%, and Organic revenue growth* of 6.2%
  • Organic orders growth of 4.0%, book-to-bill of 1.03 times and backlog of $23.7 billion
  • Net income margin of 11.1% and Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* of 16.6%; diluted EPS of $1.36 grew 39.1% and Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 grew 25.1%
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $907 million and Free cash flow* of $793 million

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We delivered strong top-line growth and margin expansion across all segments, and robust EPS growth in the third quarter. This reflects our teams’ commercial execution, disciplined operational focus enabled by Heartbeat, and continued customer adoption of our innovations. With our improved performance year-to-date and momentum in the business, we are raising guidance for the year.”

Third quarter 2026 total company financial performance(1)

  • Revenues of $5.5 billion, up 7.2%, including Organic revenue growth* of 6.2%, with growth across all segments.
  • Total orders up 4.0% organically, book-to-bill of 1.03 times and backlog of $23.7 billion, driven by healthy demand.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $615 million versus $446 million, and Adjusted EBIT* of $913 million versus $761 million.
  • Net income margin of 11.1% versus 8.7%, up 250 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.6% versus 14.8%, up 180 bps, with both measures driven by volume, price and cost productivity, and favorable year-over-year net tariff impact, partially offset by inflation.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.36 versus $0.98, up $0.38; Adjusted EPS* of $1.34 versus $1.07, up $0.27.

(1) All comparisons to prior-year period unless otherwise noted.

Third quarter 2026 segment financial performance (Unaudited)

Segment

($ in millions)

Advanced Imaging

Solutions

(AIS)

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

(PDx)

Patient Care

Solutions

(PCS)

Segment Revenues

$3,873

$846

$793

YoY % change

6.1%

13.0%

8.5%

YoY % Organic* change

4.5%

13.8%

8.8%

Segment EBIT

$593

$253

$68

YoY % change

15.8%

14.9%

148.8%

Segment EBIT Margin

15.3%

29.9%

8.6%

YoY change

130 bps

50 bps

480 bps

YoY refers to year-over-year comparison

The Company announced that Jeannette Bankes, President and CEO, Patient Care Solutions, will be leaving for a CEO role at a publicly traded company. Neal Sandy, currently head of PCS Product Strategy and Management, brings more than 30 years of industry experience and will assume the role of President and CEO of PCS on November 16, 2026.

Third quarter capital deployment(1)

  • Cash flow from operating activities of $907 million, up $314 million. Free cash flow* of $793 million, up $310 million. Both measures include a tariff refund of $55 million.
  • Capital expenditures of $114 million compared to $110 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion and access to $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities. Total debt outstanding of $10.0 billion.
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2026, an increase of 14% from the previous quarter.
  • In October 2026, the Company announced plans to acquire SOFIE Biosciences from Trilantic North America for a purchase price of $945 million paid in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2026 guidance

For the full-year 2026, the Company raises guidance as follows:

 

2025A

Previous 2026E

Updated 2026E

Organic Revenue Growth*(1)

3.5%

3.0% - 4.0%

~4.0%

Adjusted EBIT Margin*

15.3%

15.4% - 15.7%

10 - 40 bps

15.5% - 15.7%

20 - 40 bps

Adjusted ETR*

20.2%

20.0% - 21.0%

Reaffirmed

Adjusted EPS*

$4.59

$4.80 - $5.00

4.6% - 9.0%

$4.95 - $5.05

7.9% - 10.1%

Free Cash Flow*

$1.5B

~$1.6B

$1.6B+

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures in outlook section below for more details.

(1) All comparisons to prior-year period unless otherwise noted.

Financial rounding

Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.

Financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended

September 30

 

For the nine months ended

September 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

 

2026

2025

Sales of products

$

3,602

 

$

3,375

 

 

$

10,364

 

$

9,755

 

Sales of services

 

1,911

 

 

1,769

 

 

 

5,575

 

 

5,172

 

Total revenues

 

5,513

 

 

5,143

 

 

 

15,939

 

 

14,927

 

Cost of products

 

2,373

 

 

2,270

 

 

 

6,873

 

 

6,392

 

Cost of services

 

916

 

 

884

 

 

 

2,685

 

 

2,549

 

Gross profit

 

2,224

 

 

1,990

 

 

 

6,381

 

 

5,987

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

1,100

 

 

1,045

 

 

 

3,334

 

 

3,114

 

Research and development

 

320

 

 

292

 

 

 

988

 

 

937

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,419

 

 

1,337

 

 

 

4,322

 

 

4,051

 

Operating income

 

805

 

 

653

 

 

 

2,058

 

 

1,936

 

Interest and other financial charges – net

 

122

 

 

111

 

 

 

332

 

 

335

 

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(50

)

 

(75

)

 

 

(146

)

 

(222

)

Other (income) expense – net

 

(19

)

 

(26

)

 

 

(78

)

 

(124

)

Income before income taxes

 

752

 

 

643

 

 

 

1,950

 

 

1,947

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(129

)

 

(179

)

 

 

(342

)

 

(395

)

Net income

 

623

 

 

464

 

 

 

1,608

 

 

1,552

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(9

)

 

(18

)

 

 

(44

)

 

(57

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

615

 

$

446

 

 

$

1,564

 

$

1,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.36

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

3.45

 

$

3.27

 

Diluted

 

1.36

 

 

0.98

 

 

 

3.44

 

 

3.26

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

452

 

 

456

 

 

 

454

 

 

457

 

Diluted

 

453

 

 

457

 

 

 

455

 

 

458

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

As of

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

2,854

 

$

4,512

 

Receivables – net of allowances of $101 and $103

 

3,925

 

 

3,955

 

Inventories

 

2,628

 

 

2,234

 

Contract and other deferred assets

 

1,365

 

 

1,073

 

All other current assets

 

723

 

 

726

 

Current assets

 

11,495

 

 

12,501

 

Property, plant, and equipment – net

 

3,219

 

 

3,092

 

Goodwill

 

15,140

 

 

13,489

 

Other intangible assets – net

 

1,812

 

 

1,130

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,423

 

 

4,491

 

All other non-current assets

 

2,283

 

 

2,205

 

Total assets

$

38,371

 

$

36,906

 

Short-term borrowings

$

3

 

$

508

 

Accounts payable

 

3,320

 

 

3,250

 

Contract liabilities

 

2,251

 

 

2,095

 

Current compensation and benefits

 

1,626

 

 

1,666

 

All other current liabilities

 

1,615

 

 

1,587

 

Current liabilities

 

8,815

 

 

9,105

 

Long-term borrowings

 

9,970

 

 

9,495

 

Non-current compensation and benefits

 

5,107

 

 

5,453

 

Deferred income taxes

 

318

 

 

193

 

All other non-current liabilities

 

2,297

 

 

2,061

 

Total liabilities

 

26,508

 

 

26,307

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

234

 

 

209

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 459,920,180 shares issued as of September 30, 2026; 458,844,209 shares issued as of December 31, 2025

 

5

 

 

5

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 7,785,199 shares as of September 30, 2026 and 3,107,626 shares as of December 31, 2025

 

(525

)

 

(225

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,797

 

 

6,707

 

Retained earnings

 

6,795

 

 

5,281

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net

 

(1,459

)

 

(1,388

)

Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare

 

11,614

 

 

10,379

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

17

 

 

11

 

Total equity

 

11,630

 

 

10,390

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

38,371

 

$

36,906

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

For the nine months ended September 30

(In millions)

2026

2025

Net income

$

1,608

 

$

1,552

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Cash from (used for) operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

 

235

 

 

213

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

241

 

 

219

 

Gain on remeasurement of Nihon Medi-Physics equity method investment

 

 

 

(97

)

Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense

 

(140

)

 

(208

)

Postretirement plan contributions

 

(243

)

 

(260

)

Share-based compensation

 

116

 

 

94

 

Provision for income taxes

 

342

 

 

395

 

Cash paid during the year for income taxes

 

(301

)

 

(353

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:

 

 

Receivables

 

3

 

 

(6

)

Inventories

 

(430

)

 

(217

)

Contract and other deferred assets

 

(265

)

 

(111

)

Accounts payable

 

82

 

 

(119

)

Contract liabilities

 

130

 

 

1

 

Current compensation and benefits

 

(44

)

 

(29

)

All other operating activities – net

 

33

 

 

(136

)

Cash from (used for) operating activities

 

1,365

 

 

937

 

Cash flows – investing activities

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software

 

(392

)

 

(348

)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(2,293

)

 

(279

)

Purchases of investments

 

(52

)

 

(82

)

All other investing activities – net

 

10

 

 

(69

)

Cash from (used for) investing activities

 

(2,726

)

 

(778

)

Cash flows – financing activities

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less)

 

(1

)

 

 

Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

1,151

 

 

1,494

 

Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

(1,013

)

 

(265

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

(48

)

 

(48

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(300

)

 

(200

)

Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans

 

12

 

 

25

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(36

)

 

(41

)

All other financing activities – net

 

(20

)

 

(56

)

Cash from (used for) financing activities

 

(255

)

 

910

 

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(42

)

 

68

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(1,658

)

 

1,137

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

4,515

 

 

2,893

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

2,857

 

$

4,030

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information

 

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

(364

)

$

(327

)

Non-cash investing activities

 

 

Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment

$

124

 

$

111

 

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with an additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted ETR to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP financial reconciliations

Organic Revenue*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended
September 30

 

For the nine months ended
September 30

($ in millions)

2026

2025

% change

 

2026

2025

% change

AIS revenues

$

3,873

 

$

3,649

6.1

%

 

$

11,284

$

10,522

7.2

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

68

 

 

 

 

 

140

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

148

 

 

AIS Organic revenue*

$

3,814

 

$

3,649

4.5

%

 

$

10,996

$

10,522

4.5

%

PDx revenues

$

846

 

$

749

13.0

%

 

$

2,458

$

2,110

16.5

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

1

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

PDx Organic revenue*

$

852

 

$

749

13.8

%

 

$

2,379

$

2,109

12.8

%

PCS revenues

$

793

 

$

731

8.5

%

 

$

2,171

$

2,262

(4.0

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

PCS Organic revenue*

$

795

 

$

731

8.8

%

 

$

2,159

$

2,262

(4.5

)%

Other revenues

$

2

 

$

15

(89.4

)%

 

$

26

$

33

(23.6

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Organic revenue*

$

2

 

$

15

(89.4

)%

 

$

26

$

33

(23.6

)%

Total revenues

$

5,513

 

$

5,143

7.2

%

 

$

15,939

$

14,927

6.8

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

68

 

 

 

 

 

190

 

1

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

(16

)

 

 

 

 

189

 

 

Organic revenue*

$

5,462

 

$

5,143

6.2

%

 

$

15,560

$

14,926

4.2

%

(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction, excluding the impact of Foreign currency exchange already captured in lines elsewhere.

(2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.

Adjusted EBIT*

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended
September 30

 

For the nine months ended
September 30

($ in millions)

2026

2025

% change

 

2026

2025

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

615

 

$

446

 

37.9

%

 

$

1,564

 

$

1,495

 

4.6

%

Add: Interest and other financial charges – net

 

122

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

332

 

 

335

 

 

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(50

)

 

(75

)

 

 

 

(146

)

 

(222

)

 

Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(129

)

 

(179

)

 

 

 

(342

)

 

(395

)

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(9

)

 

(18

)

 

 

 

(44

)

 

(57

)

 

EBIT*

 

824

 

 

679

 

21.3

%

 

 

2,136

 

 

2,060

 

3.7

%

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

17

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

71

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

11

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

24

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)

 

4

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

35

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(5

)

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

61

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

116

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

6

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

14

 

 

(96

)

 

Less: Tariff refunds(6)

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBIT*

$

913

 

$

761

 

19.9

%

 

$

2,353

 

$

2,205

 

6.7

%

Net income margin

 

11.1

%

 

8.7

%

250 bps

 

 

9.8

%

 

10.0

%

(20) bps

Adjusted EBIT margin*

 

16.6

%

 

14.8

%

180 bps

 

 

14.8

%

 

14.8

%

— bps

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.

(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs.

(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.

(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025.

Adjusted Net Income*

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended September 30

 

For the nine months ended September 30

($ in millions)

2026

2025

% change

 

2026

2025

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

615

 

$

446

 

37.9

%

 

$

1,564

 

$

1,495

 

4.6

%

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(50

)

 

(75

)

 

 

 

(146

)

 

(222

)

 

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

17

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

71

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

11

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

24

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)

 

4

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

40

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(5

)

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

61

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

116

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

6

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

14

 

 

(96

)

 

Less: Tariff refunds(6)

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(7)

 

(7

)

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(16

)

 

(3

)

 

Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(8)

 

(37

)

 

39

 

 

 

 

(45

)

 

22

 

 

Adjusted net income*

$

608

 

$

490

 

24.0

%

 

$

1,575

 

$

1,441

 

9.3

%

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.

(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an adjustment is included to eliminate the associated impact on Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for applicable costs that impact earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.

(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025. The associated tax effect is presented on the Tax effect of reconciling items line. The net of tax impact of tariff refunds is $7 million and $88 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

(7) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

(8) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including foreign income tax reserve releases and discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE. Additionally, includes the impact of a foreign tax audit settlement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; impacts from tax law changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; and tax impacts of the NMP acquisition for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended September 30

 

For the nine months ended September 30

(In dollars, except shares outstanding presented in millions)

2026

2025

$ change

 

2026

2025

$ change

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.36

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.38

 

$

3.44

 

$

3.26

 

$

0.18

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(0.11

)

 

(0.16

)

 

 

 

(0.32

)

 

(0.49

)

 

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

0.04

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.16

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

0.03

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.05

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs and other adjustments(3)

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.09

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.01

)

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

0.13

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.25

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.21

)

 

Less: Tariff refunds(6)

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

Add: Tax effect of reconciling items(7)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.01

)

 

Add: Spin-Off and other tax adjustments(8)

 

(0.08

)

 

0.09

 

 

 

 

(0.10

)

 

0.05

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share*

$

1.34

 

$

1.07

 

$

0.27

 

$

3.46

 

$

3.15

 

$

0.32

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

 

453

 

 

457

 

 

 

 

455

 

 

458

 

 

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.

(3) Costs and other adjustments related to the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an adjustment is included to eliminate the associated impact on Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests for applicable costs that impact earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.

(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

(6) Consists of the pre-tax impact of refunds pertaining to IEEPA tariffs incurred in the year ended December 31, 2025. The associated tax effect is presented on the Tax effect of reconciling items line. The net of tax impact of tariff refunds is $0.02 and $0.19 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

(7) The tax effect of reconciling items is calculated using the statutory tax rate, taking into consideration the nature of the items and the relevant taxing jurisdiction.

(8) Consists of certain income tax adjustments, including foreign income tax reserve releases and discrete tax impacts resulting from the Spin-Off and separation from GE. Additionally, includes the impact of a foreign tax audit settlement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026; impacts from tax law changes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; and tax impacts of the NMP acquisition for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1-631-662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+1-414-530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com


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