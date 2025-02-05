Function Health Becomes the Exclusive Biomarker Partner of the NBPA

This first-of-its-kind health tech collaboration empowers athletes with access to advanced testing and data for proactive health and performance optimization

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Function Health , a revolutionary health management platform, today announced it has become the official Biomarker Partner of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in athlete health, providing active and retired NBA players — including Chris Paul and Blake Griffin — access to advanced testing and data-driven insights that promote long-term health.

“While athletes are often seen as the pinnacle of physical fitness, there is always an opportunity to further enhance their game-day performance and overall well-being,” said Mark Hyman, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health. “Our partnership with the NBPA is transformative, giving players the tools to perform better, reduce injury, improve recovery, and extend their careers — ensuring they thrive both on and off the court.”

Through Function Health, all NBPA members will gain access to 100+ advanced lab tests, covering routine and non-routine areas such as heart health, hormones, and toxins. Based on their results, NBPA members will receive personalized insights, backed by extensive research, in a secure dashboard. These insights include tailored recommendations for diet and lifestyle changes designed to address individual needs, enhance performance, and promote long-term health. By integrating advanced health technology into professional sports, this partnership empowers NBPA members to better understand their bodies, track performance, detect potential diseases early, and optimize their well-being both on and off the court.

“As an athlete, my body is my top priority, so staying ahead of any potential issues is essential for my performance and long-term success,” said Chris Paul, a 20-year NBA veteran and 12-time All-Star. “Function Health is changing the game by making it easier to be proactive and take charge of your health. It’s not just about responding to problems; it’s about preventing them. That’s the mindset I carry on the court, and why I’m proud to back Function Health’s mission.”

“Our players are some of the best athletes in the world, and health is their greatest asset,” said Matteo Zuretti, Chief Player Experience Officer at the NBPA. “Whether with us at The Sanctuary - our performance retreat for players - at our NY headquarters, or on their own time, we are committed to providing players with state-of-the-art testing and health data to optimize their training routines as high-performance athletes. This partnership with Function Health unlocks another tool for players to track their health proactively over time, empowering them to make informed decisions for their long-term well-being.”

This announcement follows Function Health’s nationwide rollout as well as recent partnerships with Thrive Global, Equinox, and GRAIL. As the demand for comprehensive health solutions grows, Function Health will expand its offerings to include additional testing options that address key areas of health often overlooked.

ABOUT FUNCTION HEALTH

$499

Function is the first health platform to include access to 100+ lab tests, helping individuals understand their whole body—from heart and hormones to thyroid, nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and beyond. Unlike traditional testing, which is often costly, inaccessible, and done reactively, Function offers access to comprehensive testing along with detailed and actionable insights from the world’s top doctors at justper year. This is five times more lab testing than a typical physical, which averages 19 labs tests and may miss critical aspects of your health. All results and insights are continuously tracked and securely stored in Function’s platform, allowing individuals to uncover trends and watch health transformations over time. Since mid-2023, over 100,000 members have joined Function.

For more information, visit www.functionhealth.com .

About the NBPA

The(NBPA) is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect and advance the rights of our players. They are the game.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits and educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450 , the group licensing and partnership engine of the NBPA. With more than 80 active partnerships, THINK450 is dedicated to uncovering shared interests between players and leading brands to build more engaging collaborations.

The NBPA Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members by supporting and assisting people, communities and organizations worldwide. It spotlights and amplifies the global initiatives of professional basketball players, driving positive change through community building, charitable endeavors and social entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.nbpa.com and follow @thenbpa on social.

About Chris Paul

Chris Paul

is a legendary NBA player, known for his competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the court. A 12-time NBA All-Star, former NBPA President, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Chris has played for teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and currently the San Antonio Spurs. Off the court, he is a dedicated father, husband, and philanthropist, making significant contributions through the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Chris is also a successful businessman and minority owner of the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals. A New York Times Bestseller, Chris actively supports educational initiatives and HBCUs, continuing to build a powerful legacy.

