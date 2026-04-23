Fulgent Selected to Present Rapid Oral Abstract Within the Head and Neck Cancer Track Session at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that its abstract was selected to be presented within the Head and Neck Cancer Track of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) rapid oral abstract session on June 1, 2026, from 4:30pm to 6:00pm (CDT) in hall D1 of McCormick Place, Chicago.

The abstract is entitled “FID-007 in combination with cetuximab in recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)”, clinical trial identifier, NCT06332092. This is a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the efficacy of different dosing regimens as well as to characterize the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety and tolerability of FID-007 in combination with cetuximab in patients with disease progression after treatment with PD-L1-based immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Ming Hsieh, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are honored to be selected by ASCO to present our findings on the interim data of our Phase 2 results for FID-007. We are encouraged by the clinical progress achieved so far and believe in the potential of FID-007 for the treatment of (R/M) HNSCC patients, currently having very few effective treatment options.”

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: FID-007 in combination with cetuximab in recurrent or metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Session: Head and Neck Cancer Track Rapid Oral Abstract Session from 4:30pm to 6pm (CDT) within hall D1 of McCormick Place, Chicago.

Presenter: Guilherme Rabinowits, MD, senior member of the Head and Neck-Endocrine Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Authors: Guilherme Rabinowits, Christine H. Chung, Aditya Shreenivas, Eric S. Nadler, Donald A. Richards, Nabil F. Saba, Ray Yin, Jorge J. Nieva, Jacob S. Thomas.

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, June 1, 2026, from 4:30pm to 6:00pm.

Presentation Type: Rapid Oral Abstract Session within the Head and Neck Cancer Track Session.

Abstract #6020.

The abstract will be available on the ASCO® website on May 21, 2026, at 5:00pm EST. The full presentation will be available on Fulgent’s investor relations website at the start of the session.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: future performance; Fulgent’s research and development efforts, including any implications that the results of earlier clinical trials will be representative or consistent with later clinical trials, the expected timing of enrollment and regulatory filings for these trials and the availability of data or results of these trials, including any implication that interim or preliminary data will be representative of final results. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or Fulgent’s future performance, and they are based on management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on Fulgent’s business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the success of Fulgent’s development efforts, including its ability to progress its candidates through clinical trials on the timelines expected; its compliance with the various evolving and complex laws and regulations applicable to its business and its industry; and its ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on or viewed as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Fulgent assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or to changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law. Fulgent files reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, and the other reports it files from time to time, including subsequently filed annual, quarterly and current reports, are made available on Fulgent’s website upon their filing with the SEC. These reports contain more information about Fulgent, its business and the risks affecting their business.en@blueshirtgroup.com

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Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com