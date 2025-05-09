Fujifilm’s EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy Scope Wins 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, announced that its EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) Scope, an endoscopic imaging technology that enables access to the entire small intestine for diagnosis and therapeutic intervention, has been selected as the winner of the “Best New Endoscopy Technology Solution” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

The EN-840T DBE scope represents a major update to Fujifilm’s pioneering Double Balloon Enteroscopy technology. The EN-840T DBE scope features several compelling features, including its ability to allow for blood or mucus to be aspirated while a therapeutic device is inserted, enabling quicker hemostasis. The scope also provides a dedicated forward water jet channel for irrigation and enables clinicians to quickly clear debris like blood on the mucous membranes for clearer visualization of the bowel wall.

“As a company with a history of “firsts” in the endoscopy field, we’re honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our ergonomically designed EN-840T DBE scope,” said Tai Fujita, general manager of endoscopy and vice president, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Approximately 2.39 million Americans have Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Left undiagnosed and untreated, these diseases can lead to serious complications. We’re proud to offer clinicians a tool that will help them access difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract, enabling them to more effectively diagnose and treat a wide array of small intestine diseases, gastrointestinal bleeding, and removal of small bowel polyps.”

A CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) image sensor in the EN-840T DBE scope ensures vivid, HD, high-quality images, providing speed and clarity for diagnosis. The scope also leverages LED multi-light technology along with Fujifilm’s Linked Color Imaging (LCI)® and Blue Light Imaging (BLI) modes to provide endoscopists with enhanced visualization and enable optimal detection during small bowel procedures. The EN-840T DBE scope also provides adaptive bending and advanced force transmission technology for improved access and scope maneuverability in challenging anatomy.

“Fujifilm is both setting and elevating the gold standard in small bowel access for diagnosis and treatment. In gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, access is often challenged by difficult to reach pathways within the digestive tract,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “With the EN-840T, endoscopists and GI physicians now have access to a new, novel tool to help combat this anatomical challenge and enable optimal detection during small bowel procedures, empowering them to truly push the envelope for deep small bowel diagnostics and therapeutics.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. This year’s program attracted more than 4,500 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s EN-840T DBE scope, click here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

