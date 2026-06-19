Fujifilm Life Sciences at BIO 2026

Partners for Life will showcase new technology at Booth #3123, San Diego Convention Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millions of patients worldwide still lack access to vital medicines. At BIO International Convention 2026, taking place June 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center, Fujifilm’s Life Sciences group will showcase how its integrated global ecosystem is helping biopharmaceutical innovators accelerate the path from discovery to delivery. The company’s expanding life sciences portfolio supports therapeutics from discovery to commercialization, serving as “Partners for Life” to tackle devastating diseases and improve patient lives.

“At Fujifilm, we are committed to building enduring, trust-based relationships that help accelerate breakthrough medicines from lab to patient,” said Toshihisa Iida, General Manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters of FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan. “Our success is built on the strength of our global partnerships and our ability to deliver the expertise, reliability, and scale needed at critical moments in development. BIO 2026 is an opportunity to demonstrate our deep commitment to helping partners bring life-changing therapies to patients around the world.”

During BIO 2026, Crystal Fry-Vanuch, Head of Government Affairs for FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, will participate in her first board meeting after her election to the BIO International Board of Directors earlier this year.

Leadership from across Fujifilm’s Partners for Life portfolio of businesses will be available to discuss recent developments in the company’s life sciences offerings. Some of these highlights include:

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical, which provides seamless cross-company collaboration across Fujifilm's chemistry and life science portfolio and CDMO services, will showcase cutting-edge solutions, including GMP raw materials, QC testing solutions, CAR-T development tools, high-quality antibodies, and advanced reagents.

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical and FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. will also be in attendance to discuss proprietary ionizable lipids and their mRNA, LNP, and liposome CDMO services, as well as the effort to begin offering Japan’s first fully integrated ADC manufacturing services in 2027, which will serve as a core hub for future global expansion.

For visitors interested in updating their professional photo, be sure to visit our Fujifilm headshot lounge located in Lobby H. The lounge connects Fujifilm Group’s Global Purpose (“Giving our world more smiles”) and origins in imaging with our growing life sciences operations.

Visit Fujifilm at BIO 2026: Booth #3123

Headshot Lounge: Lobby H

Meet the Fujifilm Life Sciences team and experience the full "Partners for Life" portfolio at Booth #3123, San Diego Convention Center, June 22-25, 2026.

To schedule a one-on-one partnering meeting, please visit here.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Americas Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 20 group companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic materials, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/. For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media contact:



Racheal Peters

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

racheal.peters@fujifilm.com

207-403-4790