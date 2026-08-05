FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Transitions Leadership to Drive Next Phase of Operational Excellence

HILLERØD, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biotechnologies today announced a planned leadership evolution as the Company enters its next phase of execution and sustainable growth. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies has appointed Maja Pedersen to President, in addition to her role as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The appointment is part of a planned leadership succession with Lars Petersen transitioning from his role as President and CEO, effective immediately to Strategic Advisor, through September 30, 2026.

Over the past several years, Petersen has led the transformation of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, under the Partners for Life strategy, building the kojoX*1 global manufacturing network, expanding the Company's international footprint and strengthening its position as one of the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organizations.

As the Company enters its next phase, it will further strengthen its focus on operational excellence, quality, customer delivery and realizing the full value of the global kojoX manufacturing platform that has been established.

Pedersen was appointed to Chief Operating Officer in 2025, and in that role, she is responsible for site operations, supply chain, quality, process development and global manufacturing science and technology (MSAT). Pedersen returned to FUJIFILM Biotechnologies in 2023 to serve as Chief Quality Officer. Prior to that, she was Global Head of External Manufacturing at Biogen, overseeing the entire CDMO network. She has over 20 years of leadership experience in life sciences and biopharma, holding senior leadership positions in quality assurance and control, regulatory affairs and external manufacturing.

Toshihisa Iida, Chairman of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies said:

"We are grateful to Lars' contributions to the organization and his vision, which will come to life under Maja's leadership. Maja has already played a pivotal role in building the operational strength of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. Her deep operational expertise, strong quality leadership and commitment to our people and customers make her exceptionally well positioned to lead the company's next phase while continuing the strategy that has been successfully established."

Lars Petersen said:

“It has been a privilege to lead FUJIFILM Biotechnologies through such an exciting period of growth and transformation. We have built an extraordinary company together, and I believe the time is right for the next phase—one focused on operational excellence and execution. I have every confidence in Maja's leadership and look forward to continuing to support the company throughout the transition as Strategic Advisor.”

Maja Pedersen said:

“Our strategy remains unchanged. Partners for Life continues to guide everything we do. My focus will be on building upon the strong foundation already in place, delivering consistently for our customers, strengthening quality and operational excellence and continuing to grow our business together with our exceptional people.”

Iida will continue in his role as Chairman of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, providing strategic oversight and ensuring alignment with Fujifilm’s global strategic direction while leveraging his extensive leadership experience to drive the business forward.

Customer programs, investments, manufacturing operations and strategic priorities remain unchanged.

Partners for Life remains the company's long-term strategy.

*1: The Company’s kojoX operating system harmonizes processes, procedures, systems, data, facility designs and equipment across its global manufacturing network to increase speed, while ensuring consistency, quality, scalability, and supply chain resilience.

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, made up of several legal subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With over 5,000 employees, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoXTM global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The Company’s kojoX operating system harmonizes processes, procedures, systems, data, facility designs and equipment across its global manufacturing network to increase speed, while ensuring consistency, quality, scalability, and supply chain resilience. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: fujifilmbiotechnologies.fujifilm.com.

About FUJIFILM Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. Founded in 1934, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation and Imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by its Group Purpose of “Giving our world more smiles,” the company addresses social challenges and creates a positive impact on society through products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, Fujifilm aspires to continue its evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (24.8 billion EUR at an exchange rate of 161 JPY/EUR). For more information visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Karen Frost

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

karen.frost@fujifilm.com

+45 31661567



Christine Jackman

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

christine.jackman@fujifilm.com

+1-914-261-4959