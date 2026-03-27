FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Named a 2026 CDMO Leadership Award Winner

Award reflects verified sponsor feedback and excellence in outsourcing performance for biologics innovation.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, today announced that it has been named a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards winner in the category of Most Innovative CDMO (Biologics).

The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are based on direct feedback from biopharma sponsors who have worked with CDMOs over the past 18–24 months. Recognition reflects verified sponsor evaluations across key performance criteria and minimum qualification thresholds within each category.

“As part of Fujifilm’s 90-year heritage in healthcare innovation, our company continues to invest in science, analytics, and process development to support biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies from early development through commercialization,” said Bernie Clark, vice president, global marketing, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “Building on our legacy of innovation, we’ve recently launched ShunzymeX™, a technology platform that leverages a novel protease to simplify the purification process of complex biologics.”

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies won the Most Innovative CDMO (Biologics) award for its sustained investment in science and process development, and its collaborative work with industry and academic partners. This continued focus on innovation results in new technologies that enable step change advancements in drug development and manufacturing.

“We are very grateful to our partners for their trust. Our success is built on collaboration, transparency, and a shared mission to be Partners for Life,” added Clark.

The 2026 awards ceremony took place on March 25 at DCAT Week, the premier gathering for companies engaged in the global bio/pharmaceutical business ecosystem, hosted annually in New York City by the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT)

For more information, visit www.cmoleadershipawards.com.

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, made up of several legal subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With over 5,000 employees, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoX™ global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The Company’s kojoX manufacturing network ensures supply chain agility for its customers through modular facilities and standardized processes for seamless scaling and technology transfers. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: fujifilmbiotechnologies.fujifilm.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media Contact:

Christine Jackman

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

christine.jackman@fujifilm.com

914-261-4959