FUJIFILM Americas Welcomes Michael J. Hartman as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

VALHALLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (FUJIFILM Americas) today announced the leadership appointment of Michael (Mike) J. Hartman as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective August 24. This new appointment strengthens the leadership team for FUJIFILM Americas regional headquarters, which represents more than 20 subsidiaries across the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to Fujifilm’s executive leadership team,” said Kenya Nakashima, President, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. “With 20-plus years of leading legal functions and teams for global healthcare and technology industry companies, Mike’s depth of experience is impressive and will help guide the continued success of Fujifilm’s broad and diverse businesses, as well as support our future expansion through both organic growth and acquisition.”

Most recently, Hartman served as Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Americas for Elekta, a global leader in radiation therapy and oncology software. Prior to that, he was Lead Division Attorney for the U.S. Industry Automation Division at Siemens. Earlier in his career, Hartman served as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for Employease, a SaaS HRIS provider acquired by ADP.

“Fujifilm’s long history in imaging and its success in growing its leadership in the healthcare and technology sectors were key parts of what drew me to this role,” said Hartman. “Fujifilm is a major player not only in the healthcare and life sciences fields, but in the electronic materials and business innovation industries as well. The company’s diversification story is truly inspiring, and I look forward to playing a role in enabling its continued growth and transformation.”

Hartman received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Americas is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 20 group companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic materials, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media Contact

Michele Darnell

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

914-789-7914

michele.darnell@fujifilm.com