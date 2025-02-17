Frontotemporal Dementia Market Size to Reach US$ 688.2 Million by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Diagnostics and Expanding Research & Development

The 7 major Frontotemporal Dementia markets reached a value of US$ 142.8 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 688.2 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.37% during 2025-2035. The Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing awareness of neurodegenerative diseases and advancements in diagnostic methods. The aging population, particularly in developed countries, is increasing the demand for effective treatments. There is a heightened focus on research and development, with ongoing efforts to create targeted therapies, including genetic-based treatments. As scientists gain a deeper understanding of FTD’s genetic and molecular mechanisms, pharmaceutical companies are more inclined to invest in innovative solutions. Additionally, rising funding for FTD research and clinical trials is contributing to the market’s growth, suggesting a promising outlook for the future.

Advancements in Diagnostics and Expanding Research & Development: Driving the Frontotemporal Dementia

Advancements in diagnostics and increased investment in research and development (R&D) are key factors driving the growth of the frontotemporal dementia (FTD) market. Enhanced diagnostic methods, such as advanced brain imaging, genetic testing, and the identification of specific biomarkers, allow for earlier and more precise detection of FTD, distinguishing it from similar neurodegenerative conditions. Additionally, growing R&D efforts are leading to the discovery of innovative therapeutic targets, providing potential for more successful therapies in the future. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, universities, and biotech organizations have accelerated clinical trials, bringing promising new drugs closer to approval. As a result, both improved diagnostic capabilities and innovative research are not only increasing awareness of FTD but also attracting more funding and attention, ultimately positioning the market for substantial growth.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of new therapies and medications for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) is playing a crucial role in expanding the market for treatments. Current research is centered on understanding the root causes of neurodegeneration, such as tau protein buildup, inflammation in the brain, and issues with neuron function. Advances in genetic and molecular therapies, including gene silencing and antisense oligonucleotides, are opening personalized treatment possibilities. Additionally, several drug candidates that aim to slow disease progression or ease symptoms are undergoing clinical trials, including those targeting glutamate receptors and neuroprotective agents. These breakthroughs are improving treatment options and attracting significant investment, helping to fuel market growth. As awareness of FTD grows among healthcare providers and patients, early diagnosis and timely treatment are becoming more common, further driving market demand. With the pipeline of treatments expanding, the FTD therapy market is expected to grow rapidly, bringing hope for a better quality of life for those affected by the disease.

Emerging Therapies in Frontotemporal Dementia Market

AL001 (Latozinemab): Alector

AL001 (Latozinemab), developed by Alector, is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to treat Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) caused by the loss of progranulin. It works by targeting and inhibiting the immune system’s activation of the TREM2 pathway, which is involved in neuroinflammation and brain cell degeneration. AL001’s goal is to reduce disease progression and potentially enhance cognitive function in FTD patients by modifying their immune response. The treatment is currently undergoing clinical trials, offering a novel approach to managing FTD.

PBFT 02: Passage Bio

PBFT-02, a gene therapy developed by Passage Bio, is aimed at treating Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) linked to mutations in the GRN gene. This therapy works by restoring the missing progranulin protein, which is essential for brain function. By addressing the fundamental genetic cause of the disease, PBFT-02 can delay disease progression and enhance cognitive capacities.

DNL593: Denali Therapeutics

DNL593 is an investigational therapeutic developed by Denali Therapeutics for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. The product is designed to target and modulate specific pathways involved in the disease, aiming to slow its progression and alleviate symptoms. DNL593 is being evaluated in clinical trials to assess its safety, efficacy, and potential to improve cognitive and behavioural functions in patients with FTD.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA AL001 (Latozinemab) Alector Sortilin inhibitors Intravenous Infusion PBFT 02 Passage Bio Gene transference; Progranulin protein replacements Intra-cisterna magna (ICM) Injection DNL593 Denali Therapeutics Progranulin protein replacements Intravenous Infusion

Leading Companies in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global frontotemporal dementia market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of frontotemporal dementia. Some of the major players include GSK, Astellas Pharma, Denali Therapeutics, Passage Bio, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the frontotemporal dementia market by conducting continuous studies, developing diagnostic tools, and extending their product offerings to meet the rising demand for frontotemporal dementia.

In February 2024, Alector revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Latozinemab, an experimental human monoclonal antibody. Latozinemab is designed to block sortilin and increase progranulin (PGRN) levels, with the aim of potentially treating frontotemporal dementia caused by a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN).

Key Players in Frontotemporal Dementia Market:

The key players in the frontotemporal dementia market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Denali Therapeutics, GSK, AviadoBio, Wave Life Sciences, Astellas Pharma, Prevail Therapeutics, Alector, Passage Bio, Takeda, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for frontotemporal dementia include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for frontotemporal dementia while also representing the most significant market for its treatment. Recent advancements in frontotemporal dementia (FTD) have focused on improving early detection and finding targeted treatments. Research into the genetic causes of FTD has provided deeper insights into the disease, particularly the role of tau protein buildup. Ongoing clinical trials are testing new therapies, including gene-based treatments and drugs targeting tau, to slow the disease’s progress. Efforts are also underway to identify biomarkers that can help diagnose FTD earlier and track how well treatments are working, ultimately aiming to improve patient care and quality of life

Recent Developments in Frontotemporal Dementia Market:

· In January 2025, Passage Bio shared updated results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 upliFT-D clinical trial, which is investigating PBFT02 as a treatment for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in patients with granulin (GRN) mutations. The company also outlined several important upcoming milestones for the trial. Additionally, Passage Bio successfully completed the process development and scale-up for a suspension-based manufacturing method for PBFT02. As the program progresses, the company has assessed its operational needs and decided to shift to an outsourced analytical testing approach. Along with this change, the company has reorganized its workforce and reduced operating expenses, which will help extend its cash runway until the first quarter of 2027, covering key program milestones.

· In January 2025, Denali and Takeda broadened their Phase 1/2 clinical trial by launching a new U.S. site at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). This multi-center trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of DNL593 in both individuals with and without frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

· In October 2024, AviadoBio and Astellas Pharma entered into an exclusive option and license agreement for AVB-101, a gene therapy currently in Phase I/II trials. AVB-101 is being developed to treat frontotemporal dementia (FTD) caused by progranulin mutations. This rare, early-onset form of dementia results in swift cognitive decline and is frequently overlooked in individuals under 65 years of age.

· In September 2024, Passage Bio presented positive interim data from Cohort 1 patients with FTD-GRN in the upliFT-D study at the 14th International Conference on Frontotemporal Dementias (ISFTD2024). The data demonstrated that Dose 1 of PBFT02 achieved robust and durable increases in CSF PGRN expression, with elevated levels sustained up to 12 months post-treatment. The treatment was well-tolerated among all patients who received a revised immunosuppression regimen

· In September 2024, Alector revealed the presentation of a poster showcasing the baseline characteristics of participants in the pivotal INFRONT-3 Phase 3 clinical trial. This trial is focused on assessing the safety and effectiveness of latozinemab in potentially slowing the progression of frontotemporal dementia caused by a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN).

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Frontotemporal Dementia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

