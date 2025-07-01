From reaction to resolution: The future of allergy treatment

Twelve-year-old Lauren Eglite was thrilled to attend a Notre Dame football game with her father, Erik, in 2017, even though her acute peanut allergy demands constant vigilance.She was even more excited when the stadium’s brand-new video board aired an NBCabout’s research into blocking peanut allergens from triggering immune system overreactions. She asked her father, a drug company executive and Notre Dame business school alumnus, if this might be an opportunity to get involved with a solution to a condition that had complicated her life since childhood.“I remember to this day her looking at that screen and turning to me,”said. “She said, ‘Daddy, can I meet him? I really want to do something about it.’ This kid actually did that.”It was a bold request, but Bilgicer didn’t hesitate after Dr. Eglite reached out. The Notre Dame professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering invited the whole Eglite family to hisand explained his complex research in overwhelming detail.The coincidence of that video playing to the right audience of two has led to immense mutual benefits. Nearly eight years later, Bilgicer and Eglite have partnered to form a company called Artin Immunology that aims to turn Bilgicer’s peanut allergy research into a blockbuster drug.