Fresenius Medical Care publishes its joint Annual Report and Sustainability Statement for 2024: Building the Momentum

In 2024, the operating model to deliver the highest quality of patient care was further optimized by enhancing financial returns, and creating value for shareholders

Fresenius Medical Care delivered 18% operating income growth on an outlook base in 2024

Ongoing progress has been achieved in key areas of sustainability: notably in patient care and environmental footprint

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, released its 2024 Annual Report including its Sustainability Statement. By “Building the Momentum”, the Annual Report highlights financial, social, and ecological developments the company has made over the past year. In 2024, FME delivered dynamic earnings and margin growth, showed strong cost discipline, and stringent pursuit of its strategic goals.

Helen Giza, CEO and Chair of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: “The year 2024 marked the second year of a three-year transformation and turnaround journey for Fresenius Medical Care. With the major structural and legal changes undertaken in 2023, in 2024 our focus was on building momentum. Our efforts have been designed to strengthen our financial foundation – both for today and for future sustainable, profitable growth.”

The 2024 Annual Report summarizes Fresenius Medical Care’s steps to successfully deliver on the transformation. FME achieved important top- and bottom-line contributions, with 4% organic revenue growth and 18% operating income growth on an outlook base. In 2024, the company lowered debt, raised the dividend, and positioned itself for a new level of earnings growth in 2025.

The report includes the company’s Sustainability Statement, which provides a comprehensive overview of strategic priorities set to support the company’s long-term sustainable development and continues to report on progress in its three focus areas:

Enhancing quality care and access to health care: In 2024, Fresenius Medical Care once again achieved a high global patient Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 (2023:72), which confirms the effectiveness of the company’s patient experience measures. FME measures patient satisfaction in its dialysis clinics globally using the Net Promoter Score. With 22 ongoing clinical studies and 165 published scientific research documents, FME advanced scientific knowledge and contributed valuable insights to improving health care.

Building the best team to serve patients: In a year of transformation, Fresenius Medical Care conducted its 5th Global Employee Engagement Survey with a score of 56% (2023: 55%). Further progress was made in integrating sustainability into relevant processes of the organization. This included linking compensation of the Management Board and senior executives to sustainability-related progress on global targets.

Reducing the company’s environmental footprint: In 2024, Fresenius Medical Care´s reported Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions footprint declined by 25% compared to 2020. The company has identified over 100 opportunities for energy efficiency at its production sites.

The Annual Report is available for download here as pdf-file on the company’s website.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,675 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 299,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company’s website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

