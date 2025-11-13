Fresenius Kabi’s Adaptive Nomogram used on Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System Now Operating Nationwide at BioLife Plasma Centers

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, and a leading provider of essential medicines and medical technologies, announced today the successful completion of the U.S. rollout of the Adaptive Nomogram technology used on its Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System across BioLife Plasma Services’ network of plasma donation centers. The implementation, which began in March 2025 in a phased approach, has been completed ahead of schedule, marking a significant milestone in helping plasma centers advance plasma collection efficiency and donation personalization.

The Adaptive Nomogram technology, used with Fresenius Kabi’s Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System, optimizes plasma collection by tailoring donation volumes based on each donor’s individual body attributes. This data-driven approach enables more personalized and efficient plasma collection, supporting both donor safety and the sustainability of the plasma supply.

“We are proud to see our Adaptive Nomogram technology fully deployed at BioLife Plasma Services’ donation centers and delivering measurable impact while meeting BioLife’s expectations,” said Dr. Christian Hauer, President, MedTech at Fresenius Kabi. “This innovation brings a new level of personalization to plasma donations, helping our customers enhance efficiency and strengthen the sustainability of the plasma supply that is essential for lifesaving therapies.”

The nationwide rollout at BioLife Plasma Services’ donation centers began in March 2025 with pilot centers and was executed in a strategic, phased manner to ensure a smooth integration process while maintaining donor and plasma safety.

“Completing the rollout of this technology ahead of schedule reflects the thoughtful and phased approach taken that allowed us to avoid any business disruption while improving operational efficiency and continuing to maintain the safety of our plasma donors,” said Hema Tallman, Senior Vice President and Global Head of BioLife Plasma Services. “Working closely with Fresenius Kabi on this implementation has enabled us to strengthen our plasma supply and continue providing people in need with the life-sustaining and lifesaving medicines that BioLife produces from plasma.”

About Fresenius Kabi

As a global health care company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status – notably as the only corporation offering both product groups. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and health care facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to health care and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of almost 450 million patients annually. With the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of health care.

Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing health care solutions on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media contact

Matt Kuhn (847) 220-3033

matt.kuhn@fresenius-kabi.com