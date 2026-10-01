Fresenius Kabi Receives Pharmacy Strategic Programs Excellence Award From Vizient®

The Pharmacy Strategic Programs Excellence Award recognizes superior service, support, reliability, ethics, and integrity.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, was awarded the 2026 Pharmacy Strategic Programs Excellence Award by Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.

The award recognizes Fresenius Kabi’s efforts to successfully empower Vizient’s provider clients to optimize costs, quality, and market performance while strengthening the healthcare supply chain.

The honor was announced September 22, 2026, at an awards ceremony at the Vizient Connections Summit in Las Vegas. Vizient’s diverse client base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers.

“Congratulations to Fresenius Kabi on receiving the 2026 Pharmacy Strategic Programs Excellence Award,” said Simrit Sandhu, president, spend management, Vizient. “This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Vizient clients as they work to optimize pharmacy performance, manage costs and strengthen the healthcare supply chain.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Vizient for our service record with their providers,” said Arun Verma, president, Fresenius Kabi Region U.S. and member of the Executive Leadership Team, Fresenius Kabi AG. “Our goal is always to assure a long-term, sustainable drug supply so providers can provide the highest quality of care.”

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi is part of the global healthcare company Fresenius and specializes in lifesaving medicines, medical technologies, and services for critically and chronically ill patients. With more than 41,000 employees and present in over 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s broad portfolio enables access to high-quality products across emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, intensive care, and at home – reaching around 450 million patients each year.

Through complementary business areas, Fresenius Kabi offers highly complex biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and endocrine diseases; leading enteral, parenteral and homecare solutions within medical nutrition; innovative medical technology including infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables and blood collection systems; and intravenous generic drugs and fluids that are vital to the work of healthcare providers globally.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

About Fresenius

Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.

With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Matt Kuhn (847) 220-3033

matt.kuhn@fresenius-kabi.com