Fresenius Announces FDA and EMA Acceptance for Review of Vedolizumab Biosimilar Candidate

U.S. FDA and EMA acceptance for review of Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA), respectively, of intravenous vedolizumab biosimilar candidate, an integrin receptor antagonist.

Vedolizumab targets inflammatory bowel diseases, including moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in adults.

Acceptance reinforces Fresenius Kabi’s strategy to expand its autoimmune biosimilars portfolio and broaden patient access to biologic medicines.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of Fresenius, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) and Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA), respectively, for PB016, a proposed vedolizumab biosimilar candidate to the reference product Entyvio®* (vedolizumab) lyophilized vial for intravenous (IV) administration.

The applications were submitted by Polpharma Biologics S.A., with Fresenius Kabi holding exclusive commercialization rights globally, excluding the Middle East and North Africa, pending regulatory approvals.

“FDA and EMA acceptances for review of IV vedolizumab biosimilar marks important milestones in the development program and underscores our commitment to improving patient access to high-quality, affordable biologic medicines,” said Dr. Sang-Jin Pak, President Biopharma at Fresenius Kabi. “With IV vedolizumab, we are advancing our autoimmune biosimilars portfolio and taking another step toward providing additional treatment options for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases.”

PB016, in-licensed from Polpharma Biologics S.A.1, is a proposed biosimilar to IV vedolizumab, an integrin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in adults.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, affects approximately 2.4 million patients in the US and 2.5-3 million patients in Europe and continues to rise every year.2,3 It is a chronic, progressive condition with no definitive cure and can have a significant, long-term impact on patients’ quality of life. Once primarily associated with highly industrialized countries, IBD incidence continues to rise globally alongside increasing industrialization. In this context, biosimilars have the potential to expand access to effective biologic therapies.

The submissions for the intravenous presentation are supported by a comprehensive development program evaluating the proposed biosimilar’s similarity to the reference product, consistent with regulatory requirements for biosimilar approval.

Biopharma is a core pillar of Fresenius’ #FutureFresenius strategy. The company is building a vertically integrated, end‑to‑end biopharma business, covering the entire value chain - from research and development to manufacturing and global commercialization. By combining strong technical capabilities, global production expertise, and a balanced commercial footprint, Fresenius is well positioned to expand access to high‑quality, affordable biologic therapies. The FDA and EMA review acceptances represent the latest progression in Biopharma’s growth strategy and strengthens its global biosimilars position.

About vedolizumab

Vedolizumab (PB016) is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the α4β7 integrin, reducing gastrointestinal inflammation by inhibiting the migration of lymphocytes into the gut.4

It is used in the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in adults, chronic inflammatory diseases that can significantly impact patients’ quality of life.

Vedolizumab is administered by intravenous infusion.

PB016 is being developed by Polpharma Biologics S.A., and Fresenius Kabi has exclusive commercialization rights globally, excluding the Middle East and North Africa, pending regulatory approval.

The biosimilar development program for vedolizumab is designed to demonstrate high similarity to the reference product through comprehensive analytical, non‑clinical, and clinical studies, in line with regulatory requirements for biosimilar approval. PB016 has been studied in a Phase 1 trial with healthy volunteers and a Phase 3 trial with ulcerative colitis patients (NCT05771155).5

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of the Fresenius Group, is a global healthcare company providing integrated medicines, technologies, and services for critically and chronically ill patients. With more than 41,000 employees and present in over 100 countries, the company’s broad portfolio enables access to high quality care across emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, intensive care, and at home – reaching 450 million patients each year.

Through complementary business areas, Fresenius Kabi offers highly complex biopharmaceuticals for cancer, autoimmune and endocrine diseases; leading enteral, parenteral and homecare solutions within clinical nutrition; cutting-edge medical technology including infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and world-leading blood collection systems; and intravenous generic drugs and fluids that advance essential patient care worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt/Xetra: FRE) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Bad Homburg v. d. Höhe, Germany. In the 2025 fiscal year, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in annual revenue. Fresenius currently counts over 178,000 employees. The Fresenius Group comprises the operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as an investment in Fresenius Medical Care. With around 140 hospitals and countless outpatient facilities, Fresenius Helios is the leading private hospital operator in Germany and Spain, treating around 27 million patients every year. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio touches the lives of 450 million patients annually and includes a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technology, and intravenous generic drugs and fluids. Fresenius was established in 1912 by the Frankfurt pharmacist Dr. Eduard Fresenius. After his death, Else Kröner took over management of the company in 1952. She laid the foundations for a global enterprise that today pursues the goal of improving people’s health. The largest shareholder is the non-profit Else Kröner Fresenius Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting humanitarian projects.

For more information visit the Company’s website at www.fresenius.com.

Visit our media center: www.fresenius.com/media-center.

References

[1] Fresenius Announces Licensing Agreement with Polpharma Biologics to Commercialize a Proposed Vedolizumab Biosimilar (2025). Available at: Fresenius Announces Licensing Agreement with Polpharma Biologics to Commercialize a Proposed Vedolizumab Biosimilar [last accessed: June 2026]

[2] Lewis J.D., Parlett L.E., Jonsson Funk M.L, et al. (2023) Incidence, Prevalence, and Racial and Ethnic Distribution of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in the United States. Gastroenterology, 165: 1197–1205.

[3] Kumar A., Yassin N., Marley A. et al. (2024) Crossing barriers: the burden of inflammatory bowel disease across Western Europe. Therapeutic advances in Gastroenterology, 16, 1-16.

[4] Wyant T., Fedyk E., Abhyankar B. (2016) An Overview of the Mechanism of Action of the Monoclonal Antibody Vedolizumab. Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, 10(12), 1437–44.

[5] ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy, Safety and Immunogenicity of the Proposed Biosimilar Vedolizumab PB016 in Comparison With Entyvio® (UCESIVE). Available at: Study Details | NCT05771155 | Efficacy, Safety and Immunogenicity of the Proposed Biosimilar Vedolizumab PB016 in Comparison With Entyvio® | ClinicalTrials.gov [last accessed: June 2026]

* Entyvio® is a registered trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Takeda company.

Global Contact Information

For more information, please contact: Fresenius Kabi Business Communications Email:

communication@fresenius-kabi.com.

U.S. Contact Information

For more information, please contact: matt.kuhn@fresenius-kabi.com.