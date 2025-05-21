Freenome Appoints Linh H. Le as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned diagnostics executive brings expertise in financial strategy and operational infrastructure development across diagnostics and Medtech industries

BRISBANE, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a biotechnology company pioneering an early cancer detection platform, today announced the appointment of Linh H. Le as its new chief financial officer. Linh brings more than two decades of experience in leading finance and operations across diagnostics and Medtech companies, including Ambry Genetics, Medtronic and Predicine. At Freenome, Linh will oversee financial strategy and operational execution, supporting the company as it expands its commercial footprint.

"Linh has a proven track record of building the financial and operational foundations required to scale and sustain innovation," said Aaron Elliott, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Freenome. "He has led large-scale transformations, improved enterprise performance, and brings a focused, results-oriented approach that will help us execute with precision and purpose. I'm thrilled to welcome him to Freenome's leadership team."

Prior to joining Freenome, Linh served as CFO at Predicine, where he implemented a best-in-class revenue cycle management system and led expansion into multiple U.S. markets. He previously held the role of chief operating officer at Ambry Genetics, where he led organization-wide change that supported significant sample volume growth and operational scalability. Earlier in his career, Linh spent 14 years at Medtronic Diabetes, where he served as CFO for the intensive insulin management business unit with oversight across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Linh began his career in assurance practice at KPMG and management advisory practice at PwC before taking on leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and Fox. He is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from California State University, Northridge, and completed executive coursework at the Wharton School of Business. He was named CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Times in 2022.

Freenome is breaking barriers to early cancer detection with a suite of blood tests built on its multiomics platform. The company recognizes that no single technology can identify every cancer due to the disease's inherent heterogeneity. Freenome's multimodal approach combines molecular biology and assays with computational biology, machine learning and multiple data types to tune into cancer's subtlest cues, even at the earliest stages of the disease.

With the convenience of a standard blood draw, Freenome aims to empower everyone to access recommended cancer screenings. The company is partnering with healthcare organizations and population health decision-makers to integrate its technology and software platform, making cancer detection easier and more accessible. Freenome is headquartered in Brisbane, California. Find out more at www.freenome.com and visit us on LinkedIn.

