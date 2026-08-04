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Fractyl Health to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on August 10, 2026

August 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2026 and provide business updates on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health        

Fractyl Health is a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company advancing two differentiated candidates designed to target the root causes of obesity and T2D: Revita, a procedural therapy in pivotal development for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance, and Rejuva, an AAV-based gene therapy platform with its lead candidate RJVA-001 entering first-in-human clinical studies. Fractyl’s goal is to advance metabolic disease treatment from chronic management toward prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact 

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200


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