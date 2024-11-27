SUBSCRIBE
Fractyl Health to Participate in the Upcoming December 2024 Conferences

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches that treat root causes of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), today announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the presentations can be found below.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: 12/03/2024

Time: 7:30 AM ET

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: 12/04/2024

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Webcast replays will be accessible following the live sessions on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.fractyl.com/.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com.

Contacts 

Corporate Contact 
Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer 
ir@fractyl.com, 781.902.8800

Media Contact 
Jessica Cotrone, Corporate Communications
jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact
Stephen Jasper Gilmartin Group
stephen@gilmartinir.com, 619.949.3681

