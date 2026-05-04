Foundation Medicine to Launch FoundationOne®PGx, a Pharmacogenetic Offering, Through Expanded Partnership with Fulgent Genetics

New solution helps guide cancer therapy selection and dosing strategies to support safer, more effective patient care

FoundationOne PGx includes genes associated with the metabolism of medicines that have strong clinical evidence and actionable guidelines, including DPYD

BOSTON & EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced plans to launch FoundationOne®PGx, a pharmacogenetic (PGx) offering to identify genetic differences that influence how medicines are metabolized and processed by the body. FoundationOne PGx will be offered in the United States through a partnership with Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) and will be available to order through the Foundation Medicine portal.

Based on their genetics, patients may metabolize medicines more slowly or more rapidly than expected, which can increase the risk of adverse drug reactions and impact treatment effectiveness. PGx testing helps inform how a patient will process certain medications. It may be ordered early in the disease course to help healthcare providers better understand the potential pharmacogenetic effects of therapies and reduce the risk of adverse drug reactions, or later, in advanced disease—particularly when patients are receiving combination regimens, including chemotherapies.

FoundationOne PGx’s current oncology-relevant panel includes genes associated with the metabolism of medicines that have strong clinical evidence and actionable guidelines, including: CYP2C19, CYP2C9, CYP2D6, DPYD, G6PD, NUDT15, TPMT, UGT1A1 and UGT1A4. Genetic variants in these genes can influence patient response to chemotherapies, targeted therapies and supportive care medications commonly used in oncology.

“FoundationOne PGx is an important addition to our portfolio, helping healthcare providers anticipate potential toxicity of medicines, reduced treatment effectiveness, and increased risk of adverse reactions,” said Todd Druley, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine. “When combined with our high-quality comprehensive genomic profiling tests, this PGx offering powered by Fulgent can help healthcare providers build a more comprehensive understanding of each patient’s genomic profile to inform treatment decisions throughout their care.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Foundation Medicine, and collectively launch this new service aimed at improving patient care in oncology,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer at Fulgent. “This is perfect timing with the recent guideline updates and professional society positions signaling a clear shift toward proactive integration of PGx testing into routine oncology care. We look forward to working collaboratively to ensure patients have access to this important testing.”

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®PGx

FoundationOne®PGx is designed and customized to detect genetic variations in the following nine (9) genes associated with actionable oncology drug metabolism that are included in either the FDA's pharmacogenetic associations for which the data support therapeutic management recommendations list or other PGx clinical implementation guidelines (CPIC): CYP2C19, CYP2C9, CYP2D6, DPYD, G6PD, NUDT15, TPMT, UGT1A1 and UGT1A4.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Media Contact:

Abigail Linehan, 781-534-3210

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com