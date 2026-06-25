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Press Releases

Former Medtronic CEO Bill Hawkins Joins Ketryx Board to Solve the AI Bottleneck in Life Sciences

June 25, 2026 | 
1 min read
Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - Ketryx, the agentic continuous compliance platform for safety-critical product development, announced today that William A. Hawkins, former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, has joined its Board of Directors.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ketryx announces that William A. Hawkins, former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, joins its Board of Directors and also participated in the company's Series B financing.
  • Ketryx helps companies in safety-critical industries, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and robotics, accelerate product development by automatically generating compliant documentation, maintaining continuous traceability, and enabling safe and verifiable AI at scale in the tools teams already use.
Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12504/302875_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Ketryx
Ketryx transforms the product lifecycle of life sciences teams to deliver safer products, faster. Trusted by four of the world's top five medical device manufacturers, its agentic continuous compliance platform overlays existing tools to automate documentation, create traceability, and accelerate release cycles without disrupting existing workflows. Ketryx AI Agents reduce manual work by up to 90 percent and help teams identify and close compliance gaps, improving both speed and quality across the product lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.ketryx.com.

Contacts:

Brian Kramer
press@ketryx.com


Source: Ketryx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302875



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