Former Gilead CIO and CSL Chief Digital & Information Officer Mark Hill Joins Sware Board of Directors

Sware gains 35 years of pharma technology leadership as life sciences organizations modernize validation for the AI era

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sware, Inc., the company behind the Res_Q, the AI-powered validation platform, and provider of GxP compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Hill to its Board of Directors.

Hill has spent more than 35 years leading information and technology across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, working with CEOs, boards, and executive teams through growth, disruption, acquisition, and modernization. He is Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Information Officer at CSL Limited. Before CSL, he was CIO of Gilead Sciences and held senior technology leadership roles at Merck and Schering-Plough. He served as Independent Director of Puppet through its acquisition by Perforce Software and has advised Tricentis, Zapata Quantum, and Iridius.ai. Hill is a United States Army veteran.

His appointment comes as life sciences companies move quickly toward cloud, AI, and continuous delivery, while validation processes built for a slower era struggle to keep up. As a sitting digital and information executive at a global biotech, Hill knows firsthand the balance Sware's customers are trying to strike: moving faster without compromising compliance.

"Every technology leader in life sciences is being asked to modernize faster, and validation is too often where that momentum stalls," said Hill. "Sware pairs agentic AI with deep compliance expertise in a way that keeps every decision explainable and traceable. That's what this industry needs to adopt AI with confidence. I joined Sware's board because this team is proving that compliance doesn't have to slow innovation down. With AI transforming regulated industries, trusted validation has never mattered more, and I believe Sware has built real momentum toward the platform the market needs."

"Mark is a strategic voice that will ensure that Sware is providing visionary products to address the business and technology challenges of our industry”, said Ellen Reilly, CEO of Sware. "His experience guiding enterprise transformation and scaling technology companies will sharpen our strategy as Sware brings agentic validation to deliver Digital Transformation to IT and Quality teams worldwide."

Hill's appointment strengthens Sware's leadership as the company expands their Res_Q platform across pharma, biotech, CDMO, and medical device organizations.

About Sware

Sware is the company behind Res_Q, the intelligent GxP validation platform that empowers life sciences leaders to see further and navigate rapid technological change with confidence. By integrating agentic AI frameworks with deep human expertise, Res_Q unifies workflows, uncovers operational insights, and ensures every decision is explainable, traceable, and reversible. Backed by Sware's leadership team, with over two decades of solving complex compliance challenges, the platform enables Quality, IT, and Digital Transformation leaders to spend less time on admin work and accelerate mission-critical results. Learn more at sware.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Colby Miller, Director of Marketing, Sware: colby.miller@sware.com