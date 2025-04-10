Forma Medical Expands MIS Portfolio; Adds OptimalTMT™, an Innovative, New Lapidus Plating System

CAMP HILL, PA, MARCH 18, 2025 – Forma Medical Inc., a leader in orthopedic Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) solutions, today announced the limited market release of OptimalTMT, an innovative MIS Lapidus plating system. OptimalTMT™ builds upon the clinical excellence of OptimalMTP, the MIS MTP fusion plating system, validated by over 200 successful surgeries.

“As one of the designers of OptimalTMT, I'm proud that we’ve seamlessly integrated two clinically proven techniques — true minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and Lapidus plating — into a single, innovative solution,” said Dr. Jason R. Miller, DPM. “It represents a significant advancement, enabling me to deliver superior patient outcomes in bunion treatment while keeping incision related issues to a minimum.”

"With over 200 successful surgeries, our OptimalMTP system has demonstrated strong commercial traction," said Chris Cole, Vice President of Sales. "By applying our proven Optimal plating system technology to Lapidus, we believe this innovation will enhance patient outcomes and redefine MIS surgery for surgeons."

Forma Medical’s patent-pending MIS plating system is the first of its kind, eliminating compromise – surgeons achieve the biomechanical benefits of plate and screw constructs with the advantages of minimally invasive surgery. Historically, surgeons had to choose between the strength of plate and screw in open procedures or screw-only constructs in minimally invasive procedures. This system has proven superior for MTP Fusions and Lapidus procedures, with promise in other anatomies as well.

“We are dedicated to advancing minimally invasive foot and ankle procedures, ensuring they are more precise, reproducible, and free of compromise,” said James A. Gault, Vice President of Product Development & Marketing at Forma Medical. “With our Optimal MIS plating system, surgeons no longer face the trade-off between MIS screws and open plating – they gain the ability to deliver robust fixation through minimally invasive surgery."

Forma Medical will showcase OptimalTMT and its other groundbreaking minimally invasive surgical products at next week’s American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

For more information about Forma Medical and its groundbreaking technologies, please visit www.formamedical.com