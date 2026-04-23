Forge Biologics Among Select Global CDMOs to Earn My Green Lab® Certification Across All Laboratories and cGMP Suites

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Biologics, (“Forge”), a leading manufacturer of gene therapies and member of the Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services group, today announced it has achieved My Green Lab® Certification, the global gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices, across all of its laboratories and manufacturing suites.

This milestone reflects a company-wide effort to embed sustainable practices across Forge’s operation, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, environmental responsibility, and a culture of innovation not only in science, but also in the continuous improvement of its business practices.

“This certification is a testament to the dedication and leadership of Forge’s Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability team to integrate sustainability into our lab and manufacturing operations,” said Ron Chantung, Senior Vice President of Operations at Forge. “Achieving My Green Lab Certification across all laboratories and manufacturing suites reinforces our position as a world-class CDMO and aligns with Ajinomoto Group's sustainability commitments, contributing to a broader global effort to advance sustainable operations.”

My Green Lab Certification provides independent, third-party verified assessment of laboratory sustainability practices, enabling organizations to reduce environmental impact, improve operational efficiency, and support continuous improvement in responsible scientific practices. The program is part of the United Nations Race to Zero initiative, which aims to halve global carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“Forge Biologics has set a powerful example of sustainability and scientific excellence advancing together. Achieving My Green Lab Certification across all of their laboratories and cGMP suites is a milestone that only a select group of CDMOs worldwide have reached. It reflects exactly the kind of systemic, organization-wide commitment that will move the entire biopharma industry toward a zero-carbon future," said James Connelly, Chief Executive Officer of My Green Lab.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics, a member of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, is a gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) enabling access to life-changing gene therapies by bringing them from concept to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility, the Hearth, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and houses 20 custom-designed cGMP suites with 20,000L of bioreactor capacity. Forge’s end-to-end, scalable plasmid and AAV manufacturing services include research-grade manufacturing, process and analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, fill and finish, and integrated regulatory support to help accelerate the timelines of transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

Media Inquiries

Marina Corleto

Associate Director, Marketing & Communications

media@forgebiologics.com