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Forbes Names Ossium Health a 2026 Next Billion-Dollar Startup

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Recognition highlights the company's organ donor-derived bone marrow bank and its growing clinical impact





SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a bioengineering company that built the world's first bank of organ donor-derived bone marrow, has been named to the 2026 Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, Forbes' annual selection of 20 fast-growing U.S. companies it considers most likely to reach a $1 billion valuation.

Produced by Forbes for the twelfth consecutive year, the list is selected from startups that are venture-backed, based in the United States, and currently valued at less than $1 billion. Of the 275 companies named to the list since its inception, 60% have gone on to become unicorns.

"This recognition reflects the value of the platform we've built and the scale of the problem it addresses," said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President of Ossium Health. "Thousands of patients each year never reach transplant because no donor is available in the timeframe their disease allows. Our bank removes this wait from the critical path. As our bone marrow becomes more widely available over the next year, we expect to serve more patients and narrow the donor availability gap."

Ossium has now treated 28 patients, and in every case the company's marrow took hold and began producing healthy white blood cells in the recipient, a critical milestone known as neutrophil engraftment.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President. Ossium's manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, visit ossiumhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Media Contact
Jane Griffin
Ossium Health
415-513-5535
press@ossiumhealth.com

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