Following FDA Announcement, Teal Health’s Teal Wand™ for At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening is Now Available, Starting in California

The company, which has a waitlist of more than 32,000, is now available in California, with plans to expand into more states and be national before the end of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health®, a virtual women's health company on a mission to eliminate cervical cancer, today announced the general availability of their Teal Wand™ for at-home cervical cancer screening kit and virtual telehealth services in California. This marks the first time an FDA-authorized self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening is available in the U.S. Teal's at-home screening can be ordered at getteal.com and is accessible through in-network insurance plans, credit card payment, or with an HSA/FSA payment.

Cervical cancer screenings, commonly referred to as the Pap smear, are critical to a woman's health, but the traditional in-person exam is inconvenient and uncomfortable for many. With Teal, women now have a new way to complete their screening that is as accurate as going to the doctor's office (see clinical trial data ), comfortable, and done from home. Women's strong preference for a more private and convenient option continues; the SELF-CERV clinical trial demonstrated 94% of women prefer Teal to the standard of care. Since FDA authorization in May, the waitlist has grown to over 32,000 women, and Teal has now begun shipping to hundreds of their earliest waitlisters. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with an average satisfaction rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars.

"It was so easy, I would never want to do it any other way."

"Great! Time saving, less stressful and very easy to use. 5 minutes and you're done."

"I felt very confident with the entire process. The instructions were very clear and the NP that did my consultation was very informative. Being able to do this screening in the comfort of your home is a game-changer!"

"Women have been so receptive to using the Teal Wand to collect their own sample from home. We have even seen a large number of women who are well into their screening years, but have never screened. I am so glad we can deliver this solution to them," expresses Liz Swenson, MD, OBGYN, and Medical Director of the Teal Medical Practice.

The Teal Wand is a prescription device for individuals at average risk. Eligibility is determined by national screening guidelines , which suggest screening for people aged 25–65. The at-home screening includes both the Teal Wand collection kit and an end-to-end telehealth service providing virtual access to Teal Medical providers who prescribe the kit, review the results from the lab, and support women throughout their at-home screening experience, including the coordination of any follow-up care if needed.

With the Teal Wand, the sample is tested for HPV (human papillomavirus), the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers, using the same highly accurate HPV test, cobas® HPV from Roche, that medical guidelines recommend for cervical cancer screening. The Teal Wand simply provides a different method of sample collection. Women collect their own sample conveniently from the privacy of their home and mail it to be tested at a certified lab.

The U.S., alongside other members of the World Health Organization, has committed to eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern. Australia leads the way and is on track to eliminate the disease by 2035, thanks in part to the adoption of self-collection. However, in the U.S., we continue to fall short of our screening targets, leaving nearly 1 in 3 women not up to date on their cervical cancer screening. In Teal Health's early patient population, over 50% of women using the Teal Wand were underscreened or had never been screened before—demonstrating the power of at-home self-collection to reach those most at risk of being left behind.

"Teal is a much preferred screening alternative, and we are poised to make a sizable impact on screening rates in the U.S.," said Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health. "Our goal from day one has been to get Teal into the hands of women as quickly as possible after FDA-authorization. We've spent years designing a solution that gives women the confidence and trust in this screening method, from our outstanding clinical trial results, to our modern telehealth platform, to the compassionate clinicians who provide care. We are honored to make it easier for women to stay healthy and engaged in their healthcare. We're proud to be able to serve all women in California, with plans to expand to more states soon and be available nationwide before the end of 2026."

Want to get a Teal screening kit? If you are in California, you can get started by completing the brief medical eligibility questionnaire at getteal.com/teal-wand . If not in California, you can also check eligibility to see if the Teal Wand is right for you and then join the waitlist to be notified when Teal Health is available in your state.

About Teal Health



Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/following-fda-announcement-teal-healths-teal-wand-for-at-home-cervical-cancer-screening-is-now-available-starting-in-california-302527540.html

SOURCE Teal Health