Flyte Achieves Record Revenues in July 2026

July 2026 Revenue Increased 102% sequential July Over June to Approximately $640,000

Retail Platform, Strategic Partnerships and Influencer Marketing Fuel Accelerating Growth

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK”), today announced record monthly revenue for July 2026, marking the strongest operating month in Flyte’s history as demand continues to accelerate across its private aviation platform.

Since launching its enhanced direct-to-consumer platform, Flyte has acquired more than 2,700 new users, reflecting continued demand for the Company's technology-enabled booking platform and growing awareness of the Flyte brand. The expanding user base has been supported by strategic partnerships, targeted digital marketing, and influencer initiatives that continue to drive customer acquisition across multiple distribution channels.

July 2026 Highlights

Highest revenue month in Flyte’s history

Revenue increased 102% versus June 2026

Acquired more than 2,700 new users since relaunching Flyte's direct-to-consumer platform





The record results were driven by the continued success of Flyte’s direct-to-consumer retail platform, combined with an expanding network of strategic partnerships and influencer marketing initiatives that are driving significant increases in brand awareness, customer acquisition, and flight bookings.

During 2026, Flyte significantly expanded its commercial ecosystem through strategic partnerships spanning hospitality, aviation, healthcare, sports, technology, and luxury lifestyle brands, including:

Blade: Partnered with the world's leading helicopter passenger transportation company to expand premium travel options and enhance private aviation connectivity.

Partnered with the world's leading helicopter passenger transportation company to expand premium travel options and enhance private aviation connectivity. Vaunt: Partnered with Volato's experiential private aviation platform to expand customer acquisition, increase empty leg utilization, and create reciprocal travel benefits for Flyte and Vaunt members.

Partnered with Volato's experiential private aviation platform to expand customer acquisition, increase empty leg utilization, and create reciprocal travel benefits for Flyte and Vaunt members. Volato AI (NYSE American: SOAR): Partnered with Volato AI to integrate advanced aviation technology solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and support Flyte's continued technology-driven growth strategy.

Partnered with Volato AI to integrate advanced aviation technology solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and support Flyte's continued technology-driven growth strategy. GSE Worldwide & Emiliano Grillo: Partnered with one of the world's leading sports and entertainment agencies and PGA TOUR professional Emiliano Grillo to expand Flyte's reach among elite athletes, entertainers, executives, and premium lifestyle clients.

Partnered with one of the world's leading sports and entertainment agencies and PGA TOUR professional Emiliano Grillo to expand Flyte's reach among elite athletes, entertainers, executives, and premium lifestyle clients. LifeVac: Partnered with the developer of the first FDA-authorized non-powered airway clearance device to equip Flyte aircraft with LifeVac emergency choking response devices.

Partnered with the developer of the first FDA-authorized non-powered airway clearance device to equip Flyte aircraft with LifeVac emergency choking response devices. LDV at The Maidstone: Partnered with East Hampton’s iconic luxury boutique hotel to provide guests with seamless private aviation access and exclusive travel experiences.

“Our July performance validates the strategy we’ve been executing over the past several months,” said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision. “Our retail platform is gaining traction, our strategic partnerships are producing measurable customer growth, and our influencer marketing initiatives are accelerating user acquisition. Since relaunching our platform, we have acquired more than 2,700 new users, reinforcing our belief that we are building a scalable customer acquisition engine alongside a growing private aviation business. Most importantly, we believe we’re still in the early stages of Flyte’s growth trajectory.”

Flyte continues to expand its fleet, operating footprint, strategic partnerships, customer base, and geographic reach as it executes its long-term strategy to build a leading technology-enabled private aviation platform.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-enabled private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient private air travel throughout the United States. Through its direct-to-consumer booking platform, standardized pricing on select routes, strategic partnerships, and FAA-certified Part 135 operating subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, Flyte is delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient private aviation experience.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com .

Preliminary June and July 2026 Results

This press release sets forth certain preliminary estimates of revenue that we expect to report for the months of June and July of 2026. This information should not be viewed as a substitute for full unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed this preliminary estimated financial information. As a result, it remains in all cases subject to change pending finalization. Items or events may be identified or occur after issuance of these preliminary results due to the completion of operational and financial closing procedures. In addition, final adjustments and other developments may arise that would require us to make material adjustments to these preliminary revenue numbers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expected future operating performance, growth, demand, customer acquisition, booking trends, and strategic partnerships are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for a discussion of these risks.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@Catheterprecision.com