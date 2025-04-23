FluidForm Bio™ Strengthens IP Portfolio with Newly Issued Patent on Key Aspects of its Proprietary FRESH™ Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidForm Bio™, a leader in cell therapies for chronic diseases such as type 1 diabetes, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,215,202 B2, titled, “Additive Manufacturing Support Material.” This newly issued patent expands the foundational intellectual property exclusively licensed to the company from Carnegie Mellon University around FRESH™ (Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels), a proprietary bioprinting platform that enables the clinical-grade manufacturing of functional human tissue.

The patent protects core innovations and critical parameters for replicating the microarchitecture of native tissues and enabling therapeutic applications such as islet cell replacement.

“Our ability to control not only geometry but also bioengineer the biochemical and physical microenvironment of printed tissues is what sets FRESH apart,” said Adam Feinberg, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at FluidForm Bio. “This patent reinforces our commitment to developing next-generation technologies that deliver clinically relevant, highly functional tissue therapeutics.”

The issuance of this patent marks another key milestone as FluidForm Bio continues to build a strong and defensible IP portfolio and extend its leadership in bioprinted regenerative medicine. The announcement comes as the company broadens access to its mission through a live equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.

About FluidForm Bio™

FluidForm Bio™ is a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for chronic diseases leveraging its proprietary FRESH™ 3D bioprinting technology platform. Using FRESH, FluidForm creates functional tissue with the same materials found in the human body, eliminating chemistries and materials known to trigger negative immune response. FRESH is a powerful vascularization platform, allowing the building of densely cellular vascularized tissue that maintains viability upon implant.

The company’s lead program is an islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes in which insulin-producing beta cells are arranged in a tissue scaffold ready for subcutaneous implantation. This method is less invasive and less toxic when compared to other delivery sites, offering retrievability and reducing surgical risks and recovery time for patients.

This novel approach to islet cell replacement therapy presents a transformative advancement in diabetes treatment. With superior fabrication techniques, enhanced vascularization, a robust immune modulation platform, and a convenient subcutaneous implant, this method addresses many limitations of current technologies. These improvements offer the potential for a more effective, durable, and patient-friendly therapy, offering new hope for individuals with diabetes.

Founded in 2018, FluidForm is headquartered in Waltham, MA. To learn more, please visit: fluidformbio.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

