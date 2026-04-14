Flow Sciences Appoints Kent Lupino as Chief Marketing Officer

Two-decade life sciences marketing veteran to lead brand strategy, demand generation and product management from company's new Research Triangle Park office

LELAND, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Sciences, Inc., a global leader in advanced containment solutions for laboratory and pharmaceutical environments, today announced the appointment of Kent Lupino as chief marketing officer. Lupino will be based at the company's new office in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP) and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Mann.

The CMO role is a newly created executive position at Flow Sciences, reflecting the company's commitment to accelerating growth through disciplined brand strategy, expanded demand generation, and structured product management. Lupino will be responsible for all marketing, product management, and business development functions, overseeing the company's go-to-market strategy across its full portfolio of containment enclosures, gloveboxes and contract manufacturing services.

"Kent brings exactly the combination of technical fluency, commercial rigor and life sciences domain knowledge that this role requires," said Mann. "His track record of building and executing demand generation programs in highly technical B2B markets—and his deep familiarity with the pharmaceutical and biotech customers we serve—makes him uniquely positioned to help Flow Sciences reach the next stage of growth. We are excited to have him on the team."

Lupino brings more than two decades of B2B marketing experience in the life sciences, medical device and pharmaceutical sectors. He most recently served as senior director of marketing and sales operations at Tergus Pharma, a Durham, N.C.-based topical pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that merged with MedPharm Ltd. in 2024. Earlier in his career he held marketing and product management leadership roles at BioMedomics, Inc., SunTech Medical and Apex Tool Group. He founded Lupino Consulting LLC, a life sciences marketing consultancy, where he advised companies on go-to-market strategy and commercial buildouts.

Lupino holds a Bachelor of Science in public relations from the University of Florida and a Master of International Business from the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business. He is also a Pragmatic Marketing Certified professional.

Lupino will be headquartered at Flow Sciences' new RTP-area office, which opened in 2025 and features a product showroom, training facilities and a consultative design center. The office positions the company closer to the concentration of pharmaceutical, biotech and research organizations that make up the Triangle region's innovation community.

"Flow Sciences has built a remarkable foundation—award-winning products, a rigorous engineering culture and customers across some of the most demanding applications in pharma and beyond," Lupino said. "There is a tremendous opportunity to expand the company's market presence and connect those capabilities with the much larger universe of customers who need them. I am eager to dig in."

About Flow Sciences, Inc.

Flow Sciences delivers advanced containment solutions that help laboratories, manufacturers and research organizations safely handle hazardous powders, fluids and gases. With more than 30 years of expertise, the company engineers award-winning enclosures—including ventilated balance enclosures, hybrid isolators and glovebox workstations—that meet rigorous safety regulations while optimizing workflow efficiency and minimizing downtime. Its modular, customizable systems are trusted worldwide across the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, chemical and research industries. Flow Sciences is ISO 9001:2015 certified and headquartered in Leland, N.C. For more information, visit flowsciences.com.

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SOURCE Flow Sciences Inc