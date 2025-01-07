Flow Cytometry Market Size to Surge $9.16 Bn at 7% CAGR by 2034

The flow cytometry market size was estimated at USD 4.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 9.16 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

Download statistics of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-statistics/5326

Market Overview

The global flow cytometry market is expanding at a rapid pace due to technological innovation, the growing need for accurate diagnostic equipment, and the expanding use of flow cytometry in both research and practice. This modern technology plays a major role in characterizing cell populations, enabling advanced research in cancer, immune systems, and therapeutics. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases contributes to market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for 41 million deaths annually, representing 71% of total deaths. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) budget increased by USD 407.6 million (5.9%) to USD 7.3 billion in 2023, which implies a continuous appreciation of flow cytometry both in academic and clinical institutions.

Major Trends in the Flow Cytometry Market

Increasing Applications in Immunology and Oncology

The growing prevalence of cancers and autoimmune diseases is driving the adoption of flow cytometry in immunophenotyping, apoptosis studies, and cell sorting. According to the American Cancer Society64, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States in 2022, hence the need for better diagnostic techniques. As per the National Health Council 2024 report, autoimmune diseases affect approximately 50 million Americans, highlighting the growing need for accurate diagnostic procedures, including flow cytometry. Given the capacity of flow cytometry to determine many characteristics of every cell within a population at once, including size, granularity, and expression of specific markers, this technology is invaluable in analyzing cancer and immune diseases.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Rising Adoption in Drug Development

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are leveraging flow cytometry to accelerate drug discovery and development. The incorporation of flow cytometry in drug development reduces analysis timelines, thereby enhancing the drug delivery approval process. The NIH has observed that flow cytometry is significant in determining the impact of drugs on cellular processes leading to improved drug effectiveness and minimal side effects. High-throughput capacity enables researchers to handle a large cross-section of compounds, which is very useful while dealing with multifaceted diseases including cancer and auto-immune diseases. Furthermore, programs, such as the FDA’s Critical Path Initiative stress a positive indication of the application of such technologies as flow cytometry in the improvement of the current drug development and the science of regulation.

Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometry Instruments

The introduction of high-throughput flow cytometers and imaging flow cytometry has transformed research capabilities, providing enhanced accuracy and efficiency. These versatile instruments have high throughput, allowing for high sample capacity analysis, and are crucial for big sample volume analysis required in oncology, immunology, and drug development research. Integrating AI algorithms in flow cytometry enhances accuracy. The Cancer Moonshot Program, which the government of the USA supports, comes with the use of the latest technologies, including AI-integrated flow cytometers, in the diagnosis of cancer to improve on the current research findings and the resultant benefits to cancer patients.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustain Dominance in the Market

North America dominated the flow cytometry market with the largest share in 2024 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D investments, and the presence of leading market players. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flow cytometry plays an essential role in fighting infections, including during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where it has been used to analyze immune response and disease progression. Furthermore, increased government funding for such research endeavors, including detailing over USD 40 billion per year invested by NIH in biomedical research in 2024, promotes the enhancement of flow cytometry in clinics and research facilities.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth in the flow cytometry market, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and biotechnology research. India’s National Biopharma Mission to catalyze innovation and develop biopharmaceuticals and China’s substantial increase in healthcare expenditures exhibit the region’s stepping-up effort in the development of medical technology. In a recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stresses that an advanced diagnostic capacity is critical to reducing the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, in the region. Furthermore, government grants and collaborations stimulate the creation of modern research laboratories that contribute to the increased usage of flow cytometry technologies.

Market Segmentation

By product , the instrument segment held the largest share of the flow cytometry market in 2024. This is due to the increased adoption of advanced flow cytometers in research and clinical diagnostics for accurate and efficient analysis.

By technology, the cell-based segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024 due to the increased adoption of cell analysis techniques in research and clinical applications. Rising advancements in precision medicine and immunology further bolstered the segment.

By application, the clinical segment led the market in 2024. This is primarily due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, which has spurred the demand for flow cytometry in diagnostics, therapeutic monitoring, and drug discovery.

By end-use, the academic institutes segment dominated the flow cytometry market in 2024. This is due to the significant investments in research and development activities, particularly in immunology, oncology, and cell biology studies.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

· The global organ on a chip market size is calculated at US$ 159.48 million in 2024, grow to US$ 215.53 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 3242.34 million by 2034.

· The global alopecia areata market size is calculated at USD 3.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 6.92 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global weight management market size is calculated at USD 163.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 362.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global arthroscopy devices market size is calculated at USD 25.03 billion in 2024, grew to USD 27.16 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 56.75 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2024 and 2034.

· The global medical imaging reagents market size was predicted at US$ 11.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 19.32 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global newborn screening market size is calculated at USD 3.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 6.46 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size is calculated at US$ 5.08 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 5.37 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 8.87 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2024 and 2034.

· The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market size was predicted at US$ 33.04 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 22,609.77 million by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81.03% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global atrial fibrillation treatment market size is calculated at USD 24.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 40.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

· The global glutamine market size is calculated at USD 135.13 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 185.16 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The flow cytometry market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations. Major Companies, including Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Lifesciences, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioAffinity Technologies, Biotium, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences, Danaher Corporation, LabCorp Drug Development, Luminex Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies are making efforts to advance cytometry instruments and consumables.

Recent Developments

In May 2024 , Agilent Technologies launched the NovoCyte Opteon Spectral Flow Cytometer, setting a new standard for acquiring, analyzing, and reporting flow data across research, drug discovery, and therapy development.

In March 2024 , Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduced the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer, a nanoscale system that enables detection down to 40 nm, offering 30-50% more data and enhanced sensitivity for analyzing nanoparticles and extracellular vesicles.

In May 2023, Sysmex Corporation launched its Clinical Flow Cytometry System XF-1600, Sample Preparation System PS-10, and related products in Japan, following their debut in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This portfolio automates the entire flow cytometry testing process, improving efficiency and standardizing tests for hematological diseases like leukemia and lymphoma.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Instruments

Cell Analyzers



Cell Sorters

Reagents & Consumables

Accessories

Software

Services

By Technology

Cell-Based

Bead-Based

By Application

Research

Pharmaceutical



Apoptosis



Cell Sorting



Cell Cycle Analysis



Immunology



Cell Viability

Industrial

Clinical

Cancer



Organ Transplantation



Immunodeficiency



Hematology

By End-Use

Commercial Organizations

Biotechnology Companies



Pharmaceutical Companies



CROs

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Clinical Testing Labs

By Region

North America

US



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Flow Cytometry Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/flow-cytometry-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5326

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com