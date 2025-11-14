Flightpath Biosciences Accelerates Clinical Pipeline with New Drug License and Unveils New Corporate Identity to Support Next Phase of Growth

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flightpath Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating infection-associated complex diseases, today announced a major advancement with the licensing of its newest drug candidate, FP530 (Formibactin A), a peptide deformylase inhibitor rediscovered by co-founder Kim Lewis, PhD, a Flightpath scientific cofounder and Head of Northeastern University’s Antimicrobial Drug Discovery Center. This is the second license from Northeastern University for Flightpath, and a testament to the many years of success and dedicated efforts of Dr. Lewis and his lab. This action follows the company’s recent license of lolamicin, a selective, microbiome-sparing drug platform technology from the University of Illinois, highlighting Flightpath’s growing leadership in the anti-infectives space.

The company is developing a proprietary Targeted Bacterial Deletion™ platform, which precisely eliminates harmful gram-negative bacteria that play a causal or exacerbating role in diseases such as cancer, neuroborreliosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and women’s health conditions — all while aiming to preserve the healthy functioning microbiome.

Flightpath’s newly licensed drug candidate, FP530 (Formibactin A), is a clinical-stage, orally bioavailable small molecule aimed at eradicating specific gram-negative bacteria from the oral cavity, gastrointestinal tract, and reproductive system. It has demonstrated potent, selective activity against bacteria including: Fusobacterium nucleatum, Porphyromonas gingivalis, Treponema, Borrelia burgdorferi, Gardnerella vaginalis, and Helicobacter pylori.

“Flightpath has the unusual opportunity to study this drug with potential for impact in multiple biological compartments to rid the body of underlying pathogenic bacteria, while not destroying the symbiotic flora that is so important to human health. This is different from broad-spectrum antibiotics which can cause dysbiosis and further compromise the immune system,” said Dr. Lewis.

Addressing Patient Needs Through Precision Medicine

Millions worldwide suffer from chronic, debilitating diseases rooted in persistent bacterial infections, yet current treatments often attempt to address later-stage, intransigent or irreversible disease processes rather than targeting the causal initial or ongoing infection and related inflammatory response.

Flightpath’s Targeted Bacterial Deletion™ platform is a novel precision medicine approach designed to remove the bacteria responsible for inflammation and tissue damage, with the potential to:

Halt or slow disease progression before irreversible damage occurs

Improve patient outcomes and quality of life

Reduce long-term morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs

“We believe that by targeting the bacteria driving the early disease process, within a critical window of opportunity, we can transform treatment and outcomes for patients suffering from a range of complex diseases,” said Matt Tindall, Executive Chairman and CEO of Flightpath Biosciences.

Flightpath Launches New Brand and Website Ahead of Key Investor Conferences

Flightpath Biosciences has unveiled a new corporate identity and website that highlight its Targeted Bacterial Deletion™ platform. The rebrand underscores the company’s continued growth and scientific focus as it engages with the investment community at upcoming events, including the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 12–15, 2026).

For more information, please visit www.flightpath.bio and follow Flightpath Biosciences on LinkedIn.

About Flightpath Biosciences

Flightpath Biosciences is pioneering a microbiome-sparing approach to treating infection-driven complex diseases. Its Targeted Bacterial Deletion™ platform selectively removes pathogenic gram-negative bacteria that drive inflammation, immune dysregulation, and tissue damage across a spectrum of diseases. By intervening early, Flightpath aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and transform the treatment of complex diseases in oncology, inflammatory disorders, oral health, and women’s health.

About Northeastern University’s Center for Research Innovation (CRI)

Agreements like this demonstrate the vital role of university technology transfer in moving promising research from discovery to development. By facilitating these partnerships, Northeastern's Center for Research Innovation (CRI) ensures that faculty innovations can achieve their full potential to address critical healthcare challenges and improve patient outcomes.

To explore more about CRI's work advancing Northeastern research into the marketplace, visit cri.northeastern.edu.

Media Contact

Matthew Tindall

matt@flightpath.bio