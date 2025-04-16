Flatiron Health Joins Veeva’s Product Partner Program to Accelerate Oncology Clinical Research

Partnership enhances oncology clinical trial efficiency through streamlined technology integration and long-term strategic collaboration.

This collaboration builds on the integration of Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ and Veeva EDC (Electronic Data Capture), enhancing value and experience for both research sites and sponsor customers. As a cutting-edge EHR-to-EDC connector, Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ eliminates manual data entry of structured and unstructured data—improving site workflows, lowering data monitoring costs, and accelerating study timelines. Through this partnership, Flatiron and Veeva customers utilizing Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ will benefit from accelerated deployment and continually optimized configurations, ensuring seamless performance and a well-supported experience to meet evolving needs.

“Our collaboration with Veeva strengthens Flatiron’s ecosystem of partners in clinical research, reinforcing our position as an innovator in the use of technology to streamline clinical trials,” said Alex Deyle, General Manager of Clinical Research at Flatiron Health. “Flatiron Clinical Pipe, integrated with Veeva EDC, enables more streamlined data acquisition for clinical trials across a broader set of both research sites and sponsors—ultimately reducing burden, driving operational efficiencies, and accelerating research timelines.”

Additionally, the partnership establishes a long-term forum for strategic collaboration, allowing both companies to align on future innovations that streamline clinical trial data acquisition and drive greater value for customers.

Research published in the journal ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, found that clinical research teams using Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ were able to accurately transfer thousands of data points, representing completion of hundreds of case report forms (CRF), with the average time of 37 seconds for a user to launch, complete, and submit a CRF, representing significant time savings for data entry over the course of a trial.1 Data transferred to the EDC with Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ completely mirrors source data in the EHR, reducing the need for source data verification on transferred data, allowing for greater efficiency for study teams.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

Utility of automated data transfer for cancer clinical trials and considerations for implementation. Pfeffer, M. et al. ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, Volume 7, 100112. DOI: 10.1016/j.esmorw.2025.100112

