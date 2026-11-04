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First Tracks Biotherapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 at 11:30am ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London

  • Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Monday, Nov. 16, 2026 at 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026, London

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 11:40am GMT / 6:40am ET

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 1:30pm ET

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Miami

  • Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
  • Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026 at 12:30pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentation and fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the First Tracks website at https://ir.firsttracksbio.com/news-events/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit www.FirstTracksBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Vice President, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
investors@firsttracksbio.com


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