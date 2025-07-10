First Patient Dosed in XyloCor Therapeutics’ Phase 2b EXACT-2 Trial Evaluating XC001 for the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

- XC001 is a novel investigational therapy that previously demonstrated compelling efficacy and safety results, with disease-modifying potential, in patients with refractory angina in the EXACT-1 Phase 1/2 trial.

- In the global EXACT-2 trial, XC001 is injected directly into the heart muscle in a catheterization-lab setting, using the novel Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System, thereby eliminating the need for surgical administration.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XyloCor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for cardiovascular disease, announced the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2b EXACT-2 trial, designed to evaluate its gene therapy candidate XC001 (encoberminogene rezmadenovec) in individuals with coronary artery disease and refractory angina. XC001 is an adenoviral vector-based gene therapy encoding for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), uniquely designed as a one-time catheter-based treatment to reduce cardiac ischemia by creating new blood vessels in the heart and thereby reducing episodes of chest pain and improving patient ability to perform everyday activities. This percutaneous administration approach, injecting directly into the heart muscle, allows XC001 to achieve higher gene expression levels locally in the heart while minimizing systemic vector circulation and associated side effects.

“Initiating the EXACT-2 trial is an important milestone as we continue to develop XC001 for the treatment of refractory angina in patients who have exhausted available treatment options and have a debilitating quality of life,” said Albert Gianchetti, President and CEO of XyloCor. “Building on the positive results from EXACT-1, we are now focused on advancing the EXACT-2 trial to bring this potentially transformative treatment to patients as quickly as possible.”

EXACT-2 is a Phase 2b, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study in 100 patients with refractory angina to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a one-time gene therapy with XC001, delivered using the Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System, an endocardial delivery catheter designed to inject advanced therapies directly into the heart in a simple injection procedure in the cardiac catheterization lab. Additional information can be found here. The first patient was dosed by Timothy Henry, MD, at The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, OH.

“After seeing the convincing results from the EXACT-1 trial, we were eager to participate in EXACT-2,” commented Dr. Timothy Henry, a cardiovascular interventionist and the Lindner Family Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research and Medical Director of The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research at The Christ Hospital. “We believe that XC001 delivered through the Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System will maintain the accuracy of delivery of XC001 to the heart and improve the safety over the surgical administration approach used in EXACT-1.”

The XC001 Phase 1/2 EXACT-1 trial results supported the transformative, disease-modifying potential of XC001 to reduce cardiac ischemia, reduce anginal symptoms and improve the quality ‑of ‑life for cardiac patients who have no other treatment options. The results demonstrated the potential for XC001 to be safely administered and achieve durable clinical improvements, including increases in exercise duration, decrease in ischemic burden as measured by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging and a reduction in angina frequency. Notably, 93% of patients in the trial entered with chest pain so severe that it markedly limited daily activities, whereas at six months 43% reported no chest pain with ordinary activities. XC001 was well tolerated in the patient population and there were no serious adverse events related to the study drug.

XyloCor is also initiating a second clinical trial this year – a double-blind Phase 2 trial of XC001 as an adjunctive treatment to coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG).

About XC001

XC001 is designed to reduce cardiac ischemia by creating new blood vessels in the heart that will bypass diseased blood vessels and improve blood flow. By restoring blood flow, chest pain associated with refractory angina may decrease, potentially improving patients’ quality of life by enabling them to engage in daily physical activities that would otherwise cause pain. XC001 is designed to avoid toxicity issues observed with other gene therapies through a strategy of one-time, local administration and delivery through an adenoviral vector. This approach allows XC001 to achieve higher gene expression in the heart while minimizing systemic vector circulation and associated side effects.

About Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System

The Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System is a first-in-class endovascular delivery device which enables direct-to-tissue drug delivery. The Extroducer® addresses a significant unmet need in the field of novel therapies, enabling targeted delivery of a wide range of treatment modalities to otherwise hard to reach tumors and organs. Using standard fluoroscopy equipment and routine interventional radiology approaches, the Extroducer provides access to hard-to-reach tissues by safely penetrating the vessel wall and delivering payload directly to the target location, or inside the heart ventricle. Smartwise received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance under 510(k) for the Extroducer® delivery catheter in June 2022. In 2024, XyloCor entered into a licensing agreement with SmartWise, a unit of SmartCella, to deliver XC001 via the Extroducer® Infusion Catheter System.

About Chronic Refractory Angina

In the United States, coronary artery disease is a leading cause of death and disability. Chronic angina pectoris occurs when the heart muscle does not receive sufficient oxygen, resulting in chest pain. This is usually due to atherosclerotic plaques that block the coronary arteries. Refractory angina is a growing problem that occurs in patients with chronic angina who are symptomatic despite optimal medical therapy and are no longer eligible for mechanical interventions like percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and coronary artery bypass gracing (CABG). These patients currently have no treatment options and are frequently highly symptomatic, which severely impacts their quality of life, and may exacerbate comorbidities and cause further deterioration of their health status. Refractory angina results in significant consumption of healthcare resources, including visits to the emergency department as a result of patients’ chest pain.

About XyloCor

XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential best-in-class gene therapies to transform outcomes for patients with cardiovascular disease. The Company’s lead product candidate, XC001, is in clinical development for use in patients with coronary artery disease and refractory angina for whom there are no treatment options. XyloCor has a second preclinical investigational product, XC002, in the discovery stage, being developed for the treatment of patients with cardiac tissue damage from heart attacks. The company, which was co‑founded by Ronald Crystal, MD, and Todd Rosengart, MD, has an exclusive license from Cornell University. For more information, visit www.xylocor.com.

About SmartCella

SmartCella, founded in 2014, is a global biotech company pioneering the future of targeted therapies through delivery solutions and advanced therapy development. SmartCella combines novel delivery platforms, such as the Extroducer® (an endovascular delivery device that enables direct injection to hard-to-reach organs and tumors), with cutting-edge development and manufacturing of cell therapies. For more information, visit www.smartcella.com.

