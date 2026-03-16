First Ever Real-World Evidence of Eversense 365 Presented at ATTD Demonstrates Sustained Performance and Positive Impact Throughout One-Year of Wear

New data shows positive real-world impact of the world’s first and only one-year CGM, with a full year of strong patient adherence, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes

Eversense 365 delivered comparable adherence and outcomes between the first and second six-month period, indicating high accuracy and performance from a single sensor across an entire year

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics, a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of long-term, implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems for people with diabetes, today announces new data from a real-world evidence study which demonstrates the sustained performance and positive impact of Eversense 365 across the full one-year period. These findings were presented during an oral presentation entitled ‘Real-World Evaluation Of The Implantable One Year Eversense 365 CGM System’ at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), taking place on March 11-14 in Barcelona, Spain.

“The promise of a year-long CGM has now been demonstrated in the real world,” said Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Senseonics. “Since Eversense 365 was launched in the US, we have consistently heard positive feedback about the system and its impact from both patients and their healthcare providers. Today, we have presented real-world evidence that further validates our belief in this technology and what we are hearing from the diabetes community. The data demonstrate that Eversense 365 can perform exceptionally well and consistently across its entire lifespan, with strong adherence supporting a full year of positive glycemic outcomes with just one sensor.”

Strong adherence and positive outcomes

The study evaluated the first 5,059 real-world Eversense 365 CGM sensors to be used by patients in the US, all with open-loop insulin regimens. The analysis revealed strong patient adherence, glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes, demonstrating how Eversense 365 can support effective management of diabetes over a full one-year period with just one implantable CGM sensor.

Patients using Eversense 365 had an average transmitter wear time of 93.8%, with comparable results for the first and second six-month periods, indicating a year of consistent and meaningful system use. This resulted in a mean Glucose Management Indicator (GMI) of 7.14% and a mean Time in Range (TIR) of 66%, demonstrating effective glycemic control. GMI is an established metric that provides an estimated A1C using only CGM data, with a lower value indicating better management and reduced health risks. GMI is often used alongside TIR to provide a more complete picture of glycemic control.

Furthermore, over 75% of users of the implanted, year-long CGM system achieved hypoglycemic targets, reinforcing that Eversense 365 is the most accurate CGM in low glucose ranges1,2,3, where errors can have the greatest impact on patient safety and treatment decisions. The real-world analysis also showed that glucometrics and hypoglycemic outcomes were comparable for both the first six months and second six months of wear

Specific age group benefits

Additionally, analysis by age revealed that Eversense 365 supported positive glucometrics and outcomes across all age groups. However, glycemic outcomes were seen to improve with increasing age, with the >65 year-old population achieving a mean GMI of 6.99% and a mean TIR of over 70%, with over 85% achieving hypoglycemic targets. The trend was also observed with adherence, with over 95% average wear time in those 65 years and older. This suggests that, whilst all age groups can benefit from Eversense 365, there may be particular benefits and positive outcomes in older populations.

Furthermore, the analysis suggested that Eversense 365 could bring specific benefits to young adults (aged 18-25), who typically have poorer glycemic control. Encouragingly, this age group had a mean GMI of 7.3% with a mean wear time over 90%, which again demonstrates strong adherence.

Encouraging early analysis of AID combination

Two weeks after the commercial launch of the twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system with Eversense 365, real-world data was also analyzed from the first ~120 people who had used the combined system for more than seven days. The glucose outcomes were extremely encouraging with a mean GMI of 6.79%, mean TIR of 77% and time in hypoglycemia of 2.7%, all meeting the international consensus targets. twiist is the first AID system to be compatible with Eversense 365 and, whilst still in the early stages, the initial data analysis suggests that this powerful combination is already having a positive clinical impact. Senseonics plans to present a longer-term real-world analysis later this year.

Brian Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer at Senseonics, added: “We are proud to present these data at ATTD, which is always a fantastic opportunity to connect with the diabetes ecosystem and discuss the latest developments in technology and care. The meeting is particularly timely for us this year following the recent CE mark approval and upcoming launch of Eversense 365 in select European markets. We are gaining momentum commercially in the US and look forward to bringing the benefits of this unique, implantable CGM to new patients and geographies.”

Eversense 365 is the world’s first and only one year CGM, which was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in September of 2024 and launched across the country in October of the same year. In January 2026, Eversense 365 received European CE Mark approval and Senseonics expects to launch Eversense 365 in Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the coming months.

As the only implantable CGM available, Eversense 365 offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing one year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. Eversense 365’s unique approach allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

1 Senseonics. (2026) Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System User Guide. LBL-7702-01-001

2 Abbott. (2024) Freestyle Libre 3 PLUS User Guide ART49385-001

3 Dexcom (2025) G7 15 Day User Guide AW00078-10 MT-00078-10



About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Media Contact

Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Tim.Stamper@senseonics.com / Eversense365@FTIConsulting.com

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com