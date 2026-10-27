Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ: AIFF) Strengthens Non-Invasive Brain-Computer Interface Growth Strategy with Commercially Available Versus Platform

– Firefly’s AI foundation model, being built on more than 200,000 standardized EEG/ERP brain scans, bolsters its long-term BCI growth opportunity –

– With over 3,000 Versus headsets shipped, the platform generates commercial revenue as Firefly pursues higher long-term growth opportunities in the evolving BCI and AI ecosystem –

KENMORE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. ("Firefly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIFF), an artificial intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience and non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, today provided an update on its non-invasive brain-computer interface ("BCI") strategy, highlighting the role of its commercially available Versus platform in pursuing the human-performance market.

Building on the Versus commercial launch, Firefly is outlining how the platform fits within its broader strategy to translate brain signals into practical applications across brain health and human performance. Versus combines a wireless EEG headset with interactive training software, enabling users to control simulation and other apps through real-time brainwave activity.

"Versus gives Firefly a commercial presence in non-invasive brain-computer interfaces today," said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly. "Today, users can put on a wireless headset and influence flight and driving simulations through real-time brainwave activity. Our opportunity is to build on that experience with other applications that are accessible, engaging and relevant to other performance-focused customers."

Turning Brain Signals into Interactive Training

Versus uses dry-sensor EEG to measure brainwave activity and transmit signals wirelessly to its first app. Flight and driving simulations respond to targeted brain-activity patterns, providing immediate feedback as users practice maintaining focus and regulating their brain state, while session-level tracking allows users to monitor their progress over time.

This combination of portable hardware, personalized training and interactive software provides a foundation for Firefly to pursue opportunities in additional human-performance applications.

Connecting Today's BCI Applications with Firefly's Brain Foundation Model Strategy

Versus complements Firefly's previously announced initiative to build what the Company believes would be the world's first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain, connecting commercial products with its longer-term investment in AI and brain data.

While Versus deploys real-time EEG feedback for interactive human-performance training, Firefly's foundation model initiative aims to use broader patterns in brain activity by harnessing its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)-cleared Evoke platform, its proprietary database of more than 200,000 standardized EEG/ERP scans, its AI, and NVIDIA GPU acceleration.

Firefly believes these capabilities could ultimately enable more personalized training, more sophisticated interpretation of brain signals and new non-invasive BCI applications, subject to further development and validation.

"Versus and our foundation model initiative connect two strategic priorities: understanding brain activity more deeply and translating that understanding into new biomarker discoveries and practical products," said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly. "Versus provides a commercial application today, while our foundation model project could create opportunities to contribute to the broader BCI and AI ecosystem. As BCI continues to evolve with innovators such as Elon Musk's Neuralink, Sam Altman's Merge Labs, and others advancing their respective technologies, we believe Firefly's focus on standardized EEG/ERP data and AI could position us as a valuable contributor to this exciting new field and create additional avenues for long-term commercial growth and shareholder value."

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience, applying AI and large-scale electrophysiological data to give clinicians a more complete, objective picture of how an individual patient's brain is functioning. Firefly's proprietary database consists of over 200,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, which the Company believes to be the world's largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly's EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared Evoke™ System is designed to support diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, ADHD, and PTSD.

Please visit www.fireflyneuro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly, including statements relating to Firefly's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor & Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com