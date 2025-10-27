SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FibroBiologics to Present at Bio-Europe 2025

October 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the Bio-Europe 2025 conference taking place November 3-5, 2025, at the Vienna Congress and Convention Center in Vienna, Austria.

FibroBiologics will deliver a company presentation at 4:15 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 4, and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com


Texas Events
Fibrobiologics
